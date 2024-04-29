‘Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit’ Soft Launches on Netflix Games

One of the announced Netflix mobile game releases of 2024 looks like it’s just around the corner, with Spry Fox’s anticipated sequel to Cozy Grove now soft launching on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Later this year, the second anniversary of Netflix’s acquisition of Spry Fox will be marked. Spry Fox is best known for its first Cozy Grove game and titles like Road Not Taken, Alphabear 1 & 2, and Triple Town. Most of those games continue to exist outside of Netflix’s ecosystem at the time of publishing.

The first Cozy Grove game released in March 2021 across multiple devices with Polygon calling it at the time, “Animal Crossing’s chilled-out, haunted neighbor.” Until recently, the game had resided within the Apple Arcade but was pulled in February 2024.

Thanks to the soft launch, we’ve got a bunch of new photos of the game in action, plus a more detailed description of what we can expect from the sequel, which they describe as “cuter and cozier than ever.”

We don’t have specific details surrounding the soft launch, but in a Discord chat, a Spry Fox employee said the game is currently in Closed Beta.

Here’s the new description for Cozy Grove’s sequel:

“All those who are lost deserve kindness. Help cute, ghostly bears find peace in this relaxing sequel to the beloved life-sim game where kindness rules and new crafting, building and camping island adventures await. Attention, Spirit Scouts! Something spooky is afoot: A bus crash has left you stranded alone on a mysterious (yet delightfully cute) island. Explore the unique island, meet and befriend cute, ghostly spirit bears who need your help to remember their pasts and find peace. Customize a bustling, beautiful campsite — crafting, decorating, and building furniture to bring life and color back to this cute island — and hopefully reunite with your lost scout troop as you gradually repair your bus.”

Here are some of those new first-look photos of Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit:

No confirmed wide release date for Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit just yet. We’ve seen in the past for soft launches that if they go well, we often see them drop within the next few months of their initial soft launch.

We’ll update this post once we know when the new mobile game will be released to Netflix users globally.

Two games are currently lined up for Netflix as we approach May 2024. Dumb Ways to Survive is scheduled to launch on April 30th, and Braid, another soft launch game, has been delayed from its initial April date to May 15th. Paper Trail is also expected to be released on Netflix Games on May 21st.

Visit our hub page for the complete list of 90+ mobile games currently available within your Netflix subscription. We’ve also covered what other games have been lined up for release in 2024.

Are you looking forward to playing Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit on Netflix?