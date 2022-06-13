‘Dragon Age: Absolution’ Animated Series is Coming to Netflix in December 2022

In collaboration with BioWare, Netflix is working on anime series based on the world of the popular video game franchise, Dragon Age. The six episodes series, titled Dragon Age: Absolution will be coming to Netflix in December 2022. Here’s everything we know so far about Dragon Age: Absolution on Netflix.

So far, there have been only three video games in the main Dragon Age series, however, it continues to prove itself as one of the most popular and beloved video game franchises in BioWare’s gameography.

Outside of the main series, the universe of Dragon Age has been expanded through various spin-off games, novels, comics, and even a tabletop role-playing game. Dragon Age: Absolution is the third animated series of the franchise, coming after the 2010s Warden’s Fall, and 2011s Redemption, but Absolution will be the biggest Dragon Age animated series to date.

Producing the series is Reddog Culture House, a South Korean studio. Writing the story for Dragon Age: Absolution is Mairghread Scott, who previously worked on the animated Guardians of the Galaxy cartoon.

When is Dragon Age: Absolution coming to Netflix?

An exact release date hasn’t been given by Netflix, however, we can confirm that the series will be released sometime in December 2022.

What is the plot of Dragon Age: Absolution?

At the time of writing there is very little known about the plot of Dragon Age: Absolution, however, we do know where the story will take place.

For the first time in the history of Dragon Age, the Tevinter Imperium will be seen on screen. In the video games, the Tevinter Imperium has only ever been mentioned by name, so for many Dragon Age fans, a first look at the ancient human empire will be a must-watch.

Once we’ve learned more about the plot of Dragon Age: Absolution, we’ll be sure to update the synopsis with all the relevant information.

journey to Tevinter in DRAGON AGE: ABSOLUTION, coming soon to Netflix #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/bCGjLxm69D — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2022

Who are the cast members of Dragon Age: Absolution?

The cast has yet to be revealed but we expect to learn more extremely soon.

What is the episode count of Dragon Age: Absolution?

It’s been confirmed that the series will arrive with six episodes. Runtimes and the names of the episodes are yet to be revealed.

Are you excited for the release of Dragon Age: Absolution on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!