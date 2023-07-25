‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4: Filming Delayed and What We Know So Far

Darren Star’s Emily in Paris is returning for a fourth season on Netflix! Filming was due to begin this Summer, however, production has been delayed on the series thanks to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Emily in Paris, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

Emily in Paris is a Netflix Original romantic comedy series created by Sex and the City creator Darren Star. The show is produced by Star’s own production Darren Star Productions and is also produced alongside MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media. To date, Emily in Paris is one of the most successful comedies in the Netflix library.

Emily in Paris renewed for a fourth season

Official Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 25/07/2023)

We’ve known for some time that Emily in Paris would return for a fourth season as Netflix renewed the romantic comedy for a third and fourth season.

On June 17th, 2023 Netflix dropped an announcement video on YouTube to remind everyone that the fourth season was still happening.

To date, Emily in Paris has amassed a total of 684,200,000 Hours watched in the global top ten. With numbers that good, it’s not hard to see why the series was renewed.

What is the production status of Emily in Paris?

Official Production Status: Production Delayed (Last Updated: 25/07/2023)

Production for the fourth season was scheduled to begin sometime in the Summer or Fall of 2023. However, thanks to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, production has been put on hold. Until the strike action comes to an end production will not resume.

The third and fourth seasons of Emily in Paris were originally scheduled to be filmed back to back. However, this didn’t happen.

The delay in production was first confirmed by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu at the Kering Group’s Women in Motion Dinner on May 21st, 2023.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu says that the next season of "Emily in Paris" has been affected by the writers strike. | @KeringGroup Women in Motion Dinner https://t.co/QZr6QE6gl2 pic.twitter.com/pt8MFF2cxZ — Variety (@Variety) May 21, 2023

It’s unclear at this time when the strikes will come to an end.

Which cast members are expected to return in Season 4?

It goes without saying that Lily Collins will be returning to reprise her role as Emily in the fourth season. Her best friend, Mindy Chen, played by Ashley Park will also return.

Emily’s major love interest Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, will return.

We also expect to see Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu return as Sylvie, Samuel Arnold as Julien, and Bruno Gouery as Luc.

Darren Star, in an interview with Deadline, teased the return of Melia Krleing’s character of Sofia, and the return of Lucien Laviscount’s Alfie, the ex-boyfriend of Emily.

What can we expect from the fourth season of Emily in Paris?

In Darren Star’s interview with Deadline, some minor details about what to expect in the fourth season were revealed.

When discussing the ongoing will they won’t dynamic between Emily and Gabriel star had the following to say;

“Yes, they are star-crossed lovers, they really are. And I think that a big question to think about the next season is, Emily didn’t come to Paris for romance, she came for a job, and I think they’re both in a different, more mature place in their lives, Emily and Gabriel, and definitely a more complicated place.”

This sounds like we may go beyond the fourth season before we see Emily and Gabriel finally embrace. However, that’s not to say this season can’t also be filled with romantic moments between them

When asked about Sofia, Camille’s secret lover, Star said the following;

“I think quite possibly we could see more of her. I don’t know that that is a relationship that’s over, and I think that there was a romantic spark between the two of them that I feel like we’ve never seen between Camille and Gabriel. I feel like there’s like some real passion there between the two of them.”

Star also revealed what the apparent theme of the story will be for the fourth season after he was asked about Sylvie’s reconciliation with her husband Laurent.

I think that will be our theme for Season 4. Season 3 was about making choices. I think Season 4 is about how to balance business and toxic relationships because that’s going to be happening with a lot of our characters.

It sounds like there’s going to be a lot of drama.

Rumour has it Emily will also be taking a trip to Rome sometime in season 4.

When is Emily in Paris season 4 coming to Netflix?

With a delay in production, it’s hard to speculate when we expect to see the series return to Netflix.

At the time of writing, there is an extremely slim chance that the ongoing strike action will end any time soon. With the strike action potentially ongoing for the remainder of 2023, this would push production to the first quarter of 2024 or even longer.

Thanks to a delay of this level there is a chance that fans may have to wait patiently until 2025.

Are you looking forward to watching Emily in Paris? Let us know in the comments below!