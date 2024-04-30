‘Madame Web’ Confirms Netflix Streaming Release Date in the US

Sony’s big new Marvel movie is just about to hit theaters and will be heading to Netflix in select regions starting in 2024. Here’s a breakdown of when we expect the movie to hit in places like the United States where it’ll be hitting Netflix much earlier than expected.

Starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, and Isabela Merced, the movie is set in the growing Sony Spider-Man Universe of movies, all of which stem from Marvel Comics. It sees Johnson play the role of Cassandra, a paramedic who develops psychic abilities, allowing her to see future events within the spider world.

Reviews for the movie haven’t been particularly strong for Madame Web thus far, as you’ve undoubtedly seen. It’s currently sitting at 19% on RottenTomatoes, with most reviews criticizing the movie for being flawed and unoriginal, with equal criticism thrown at the performances and writing. Rolling Stone calls it the “Cats: The Movie of superhero movies.”

When will Madame Web be on Netflix US? In 2024

Let’s begin with the United States where we know that Madame Web will be coming to Netflix for 18 months following the end of its theatrical run. We know this because of a big deal between Netflix and Sony in 2021 that has seen their entire theatrical slate from 2022 onwards come to Netflix.

To date, this will be the third movie from Marvel to hit Netflix US throughout this first window deal. The first was Morbius (which departs Netflix in February 2024), and the second was the second Spider-Man Spider-Verse movie.

While not all Sony movies have dropped on Netflix in an exact fashion, for the most part, they’ve all dropped on or around 120 days after its theatrical release.

Applying those 120 days to Madame Web would’ve meant that the movie will drop on Netflix US around June 13th, 2024 but that’s not going to be the case with the movie dropping even earlier.

We can now confirm that Madame Web will be streaming on Netflix on May 14th, 2024.

More Sony movies set to drop on Netflix US in this first window throughout 2024 include Anyone But You, It Ends with Us, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and The Garfield Movie.

Will Madame Web be on Netflix Internationally?

Sony movies come to Netflix in international territories, including some similar to the US. Still, for the most part, they arrive within a few years of its initial theatrical release.

Like the United States – Netflix India holds the first window deal, so we should see it added sometime in June 2024.

Netflix in South Korea, Israel, and select European territories all get new Sony movies within a year of their theatrical release, so expect sometime in 2024.

In the United Kingdom, Netflix seems to be getting Sony movies around the time they expire in the US, which would be around late 2025 in the case of Madame Web.

Everywhere else, the movie should be streamed within 2-4 years.

Did you watch Madame Web in theaters, or have you been waiting for it to drop on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.