‘Eva Lasting’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

The good news is that the series has been renewed - the bad news is that it'll be the last.

Eva Lasting Renewed For Season 3 At Netflix

La Primera Vez S2. (L to R) Emmanuel Restrepo as Camilo Granados, Francisca Estevez as Eva Samper in La Primera Vez S2. Cr. Pablo Arellano / Netflix ©2024

The Colombian series Eva Lasting (also known as La Primera Vez) has been handed a season 3 renewal at Netflix, but with the caveat that it will be the final season. 

Netflix announced the renewal late yesterday through local outlets like El Horaldo, confirming that the romantic coming-of-age period drama will close with one final season following season 2’s recent landing on the service. This renewal also marks the first time a Netflix Original Colombian show has reached a third season. 

A fast renewal is not uncommon with Eva Lasting, with season 2 announced just a week after season 1 premiered

Why is Netflix giving the show a final season renewal? Let’s dig into the data. The first season only managed one week in the global top 10, picking up 12.89 million hours watched, and season 2 has similarly only featured in those top 10s for a single week with 7.5 million hours (equating to 900k viewers). These are not huge numbers by any stretch, but the renewal becomes obvious when you look at FlixPatrol data and the fact that the show has been a mainstay feature in the Colombian (and a few surrounding regions) daily top 10s for the past month. 

We’ve seen it again and again: shows that can stay in their local top 10s for more than a month are almost certainly going to get renewed even if overall views are dipping, as the global top 10 numbers suggest. 

There is no word on a release date or window for Eva Lasting season 3 just yet, although we’d expect a 2025 release just going off the quick renewal and previous production schedules. 

Netflix has also provided a full rundown on what you can expect going into the third season of Eva Lasting (translated from Spanish):

“Emmanuel Restrepo, Francisca Estévez, Sara Pinzón, Santiago Alarcón, Verónica Orozco and all the talent that personifies the group of friends of José María Root will take us back to Bogotá in the 70s with many questions still to be answered. Now that Pabón returns to school, while Luisa, now a mother, gives free rein to her relationship with Arbeláez, and Castro fights to reverse his suspension, questions remain in the air such as what will happen to José María Root after the dispute between Eva and Quiñonez? And more importantly, will Granados persist in his dream of winning Eva’s heart now that he is entering a new stage of his life as a father?”

Renewal For Eva Lasting Poster

Picture: Netflix

Are you excited about Eva Lasting returning for one final outing? Let us know in the comments.

