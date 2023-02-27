‘Eva Lasting’ Renewed at Netflix for Season 2

Eva Lasting (La primera vez) will be returning for a second season on Netflix after being given a renewal order just a week after its debut on the service globally.

Debuting on Netflix on February 15th, 2023, the Spanish-language drama series told the story of a mysterious teen girl arriving at an all-boys school in 1970s Colombia, breaking stereotypes, rules… and a few hearts. The series starred Santiago Alarcón, Verónica Orozco and Cecilia Navia.

It was produced by Caracol Televisión exclusively for Netflix and has solid reviews with a 7.9 on IMDb.

Since its debut, the show has featured in the Netflix top 10s in 15 countries worldwide but failed to break into any non-Spanish language country’s top 10. Countries that have seen the show enter the top 10s include Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Venezuela.

The series, however, didn’t feature in the global top 10 hourly charts for the week of February 13th through 19th. That suggests it failed to get over 10.04 million hours in its first week on Netflix.

When was Eva Lasting Renewed for Season 2?

The renewal came via Colombian press and confirmation via the Netflix Latin American account.

In a statement (translated to English via Google Translate), Carolina Leconte, Content Director for Colombia, Argentina, and Chile at Netflix, said:

“We are excited that the fans have loved this series as much as we have and announce that they will be able to continue enjoying this story, which allowed us to travel back in time to Bogotá in the 70s and continue to learn more about those characters that reminded us that after La primera vez

[Eva Lasting] once everything changed”

Netflix’s Latin American account confirmed the renewal on February 24th, stating (translated to English): “The rumors are true: by cute Chuchito I swear that there will be a second season of ‘The First Time'”

Los rumores son ciertos: por Chuchito lindo les juro que sí habrá segunda temporada de 'La primera vez' 😍💘 pic.twitter.com/X3TgCrBSUt — Netflix Latinoamérica (@NetflixLAT) February 24, 2023

