Every Netflix Production Halted Due to Coronavirus

The Coronavirus is slowly spreading across the world, causing havoc to the world economy. It is causing disruption for businesses and organisations everywhere, including and (perhaps most pertinently to us) Netflix’s production schedule. Here we’ll be looking at all the productions currently confirmed as delayed due to the outbreak.

Below, we’ll be keeping an eye on all the productions that have stalled, are set to continue or anything else news related to the virus.

Netflix Shows/Movies Currently Halted

Last updated: 04/09/2020

The Witcher (Season 2)

Thanks to our friends at Redanian Intelligence we got word on March 16th that production on The Witcher had officially shut down. The series isn’t due to return to Netflix until at least 2021 but whether this will have a material impact on its release date is yet to be seen.

Filming for The Witcher is predominantly taking place in Europe.

Russian Doll (Season 2)

The second season of Russian Doll was due to get underway at the end of this month but has currently been paused.

The filming is scheduled to take place in New York City which is one of the worst affected states as of the time of publishing.

Red Notice

Red Notice was suspended and that’s even after the movie had a late start due to some personal family issues for Dwayne Johnson.

On the suspension, Dwayne Johnson addressed the crew in a heartfelt video that was subsequently posted to his social media accounts.

Stranger Things (Season 4)

Filming for the fourth season of Stranger Things was scheduled to take place in various locations such as New Mexico, Atlanta, and Lithuania.

Fans will be saddened to learn that the fourth season of Stranger Things was meant to arrive on Netflix in “early 2021” according to actor David Harbour.

What this likely means now is the fourth season will be arriving in the Spring or Summer of 2021, depending on when production can continue.

Thanks to the delay in production, this has lead to speculation that a rewrite of the script could see a time-skip all the way to the 90s.

Full List of Netflix Productions Halted Due to Coronavirus

Please note: we’re adding to this list as we get word on other productions.

Here’s a list of the other confirmed Netflix productions currently halted because of the Coronavirus:

Another Life (Season 2) – Filming in Vancouver, Canada

Clickbait (Movie) – Filming in Melbourne, Australia

Country Comfort (Season 1) – Filming in Los Angeles

Black Summer (Season 2) – Filming in Calgary, Canada

Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1)

Dear White People (Season 4)

Don’t Look Up – Jennifer Lawrence sci-fi movie due out at the end of 2020 – Filming in Boston & Washington DC

Glow (Season 4) – Filming in Los Angeles

Grace & Frankie (Season 7)

Halston (Limited Series)

Netflix has officially shut down production on all of its U.S./Canada based TV and movies due to coronavirus. This includes Ryan Murphy’s “Halston.” #Halston pic.twitter.com/4RfgoixyYj — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) March 13, 2020

I Think You Should Leave (Season 2) – Filmed in Los Angeles

Lou (Feature Film) – Filmed in Vancouver

Lucifer (Season 5)

Midnight Mass (Season 1)

Production on MIDNIGHT MASS, which was scheduled to begin Monday, has been temporarily shut down (along with the rest of Netflix’s scripted productions.) Wishing safety and health for our amazing cast and crew. #Covid_19 — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) March 13, 2020

Night Teeth (Feature Film) – Filmed in New Orleans & Los Angeles

On The Verge (Season 1) – Canal+ co-production – Filming in Los Angeles & France

Peaky Blinders (Season 6)

Pieces of Her (Season 1) – Filming in Vancouver

Rebel Ridge (Featured Film) – Filming in Louisiana

Resident Evil (Season 1) – Filming in South Africa

Russian Doll (Season 2)

Sentient (Season 1) – Filming in Winnipeg

Sex/Life (Season 1)

Stranger Things (Season 4) – Filming in Atlanta/Lithuania/New Mexico

The Crew (Season 1) – Filming in New York and Richmond

The Harder They Fall (Movie) – Filming in New Mexico

The Noel Diary (Feature Film) – Filming in Vancouver

The Power of the Dog (Feature Film) – Filming in New Zealand

The Upshaws (Season 1) – Filming in Los Angeles

The Society (Season 2) – Filming in Boston

The Witcher (Season 2)

TICK, TICK…BOOM! (Feature Film) – New York

Top Boy (Season 4) – Filming in London

Unforgiven (Feature film) – Filming in Vancouver

Vikings Valhalla (Season 1) –

Zero Chill (Season 1) – Filming in Sheffield, UK

This list will be kept up-to-date over the next few weeks as we discover new shows that have been halted.

Netflix Animation and most Netflix offices have been closed down as they encourage employees to work from home.

You can find an extended list that covers other streaming networks and network television productions that have shutdown here.

Other Show Status Updates Related to Covid-19

The F is for Family writer’s account has confirmed that they’ve concluded work on season 4 of F is for Family and that it shouldn’t have any material impact on the release date.

No we shouldn’t be delayed. All work on the show is finished. We’re still awaiting the official Netflix announcement of our release date. https://t.co/8anr3qCRQ1 — FIFF WRITERS (@FIFFNetflix) March 14, 2020

Which of the delayed Netflix Originals are you looking forward to watching most? Let us know in the comments below.