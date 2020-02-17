Jamie Foxx Series ‘Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me’ Reportedly Coming to Netflix

A new scripted comedy series from Jamie Foxx could soon be coming to Netflix according to a production schedule released by ProductionWeekly. Here’s what we know so far about what the series would be about.

According to ProductionWeekly, which provides people in the industry with up-to-date production schedules, the series is currently in “development” for Netflix. It’s worth noting that active development means that writing is taking place whereas development means it’s at the very early stages.

The scripted comedy would come from Foxx-King Entertainment which is a production company that has Jamie Foxx, Jaime Rucker King and Marcus King at the helm. On IMDBPro, they currently have four productions in progress with those being Welcome to the Jungle, Zebra Murders, All-Star Weekend and an Untitled Jamie Foxx Documentary.

It’s not the first time the show has reportedly been in development. All the way back in 2013, the show was announced for TBS but never came to fruition. Marsh McCall was originally attached to the project as a writer but he subsequently passed in 2017.

The show comes described as the original:

Every teenager is embarrassed by his/her parents. But what if your dad decided to descend upon your life in every way? Inspired by Jamie Foxx’s relationship with his daughter, this comedy explores the dynamic between a parent and a child and all the embarrassment that comes with it.

So at this point, it’s early days and pinch of salt. However, ProductionWeekly are usually pretty good at following series from start to finish. After all, they found out that Locke & Key, Virgin River, and Sex Education were all renewed before the official renewals came.

That’s all we know for now, we’ll keep this post updated with any developments as we get them.