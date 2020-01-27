Everything we Know about Netflix Drama ‘Horse Girl’

What better way to kickstart the month of February then a psychological drama to melt your mind? If you’re ready to question reality abut not ready to question your own reality then let Netflix take you for a ride with Horse Girl. We have everything you need to know about Horse Girl, including the plot, trailer, cast, and Netflix release date.

Horse Girl is an upcoming Netflix Original psychological drama directed by Jeff Baena and adapted from the screenplay he co-wrote with Alison Brie. The popular Community and GLOW actress also served as an executive producer on Horse Girl, which also included her starring in the lead role. Horse Girl is officially the first film for Alison Brie that she has had a hand in writing the screenplay.

When is the Netflix release date for Horse Girl?

Horse Girl is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on Friday, February 7th, 2020.

The Netflix Original drama makes its theatrical debut on the 27th of January, appearing at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Upon release Horse Girl will be available to stream to subscribers globally.

What is the plot of Horse Girl?

The synopsis for Horse Girl is as follows:

Socially awkward but has an ornate love for arts and crafts, horses and supernatural crime, Sarah is beginning to lose her grip on reality as her increasingly lucid dreams and reality start to mold into one.

Who are the cast members of Horse Girl?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Horse Girl:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Sarah Alison Brie The Lego Movie | GLOW | Community Molly Molly Shannon Superstar | Never Been Kissed | Scary Movie 4 TBA John Reynolds Stranger Things | Search Party | Four Weddings and a Funeral TBA Debby Ryan Insatiable | Sing It! | Jessie TBA John Ortiz Silver Linings Playbook | American Gangster | Fast & Furious TBA Jay Duplass Transparent | Togetherness | Cyrus TBA Robin Tunney The Craft | Vertical Limit | Empire Records TBA Paul Reiser Mad About You | Aliens | Whiplash TBA Matthew Gray Gubler 500 Days of Summer | Alvin and the Chipmunks | Criminal Minds TBA Meredith Hagner Search Party | Hits | Irrational Man

Horse Girl is the third Netflix Original that actress Alison brie has starred in. Well known for her role as Ruth/Zoya the Destroya in comedy series GLOW, she is also the voice of Diane and various other voices in Bojack Horseman.

When did filming take place for Horse Girl?

Filming for Horse Girl took place in the Summer of 2019 between June 17th and July 24th. Horse Girl was officially announced as completed on January 23rd, 2020.

What is the run time of Horse Girl?

According to IMDb, Horse Girl will have a run time of 104 minutes.

What is the parental rating?

Not exactly one that’s suitable for little children despite the name, we expect to see Horse Girl with of least a PG-13 rating.

*See’s there is a netflix trailer for a movie called “Horse Girl”* Me: omg yay more horse stuff, i love horses, i miss my horse, horses horses horses *watches trailer* Me: pic.twitter.com/hut1al4QnW — ♡ (@veloulaa) January 21, 2020

