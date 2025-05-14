‘Exterritorial’ Breaks Into Netflix’s All Time Top 10 After 2 Weeks; Could Topple ‘Society of the Snow’

Netflix’s all-time most-watched list has had a busy start to the year, at least regarding new non-English films! Two weeks after releasing on the platform, Exterritorial has broken into the all-time top 10s following in the footsteps of Ad Vitam and Counterattack, but how far can it go? Let’s take a look!



Released on April 30th, 2025, the new female-led action thriller follows an ex-special forces soldier who does everything to find her son, who has disappeared inside a US consulate. The cast is headed up by Jeanne Goursaud, Dougray Scott, and Lera Abova, and it comes from writer/director Christian Zübert.

In its first two weeks on Netflix it has now picked up the number 1 spot in both weeks it’s been eligible to feature in the weekly top 10s with it picking up 38.3M views in week 1 and 23.7M in week 2 (62M total) which has already granted it a spot on Netfllix’s all-time most watched list at #8 and it’s got another 9-10 weeks to go to keep climbing!

How high can Exterritorial go? Let’s look at the stats…

Looking at the first two weeks after its debut, the movie is currently tracking above Society of the Snow, Ad Vitam, iHostage (another movie that might get into the all-time top 10), and even Counterattack.

Compared to other movies currently in the top 10, its performance thus far suggests the movie is on track for the #3 position in the all-time top 10, tracking above Society of the Snow and just below Under Paris.

Exterritorial is continuing a strong streak for Netflix Film in the non-English department in 2025. Three films released this year have entered the all-time top 10, with French action-thriller Ad Vitam topping out after 91 days with 63.10 million views at the number 7 spot. Another action thriller (noticed a trend yet!?) Counterattack from Mexico is going one step further, occupying the number 6 position with more room to climb, with 64.6M views at the time of publishing.

It’s not just the all-time most-watched top films contributing to Netflix’s success this year either. Looking at the weekly ranking data (via a new report we introduced in the last few weeks), you can see that we’ve had some high-viewing weeks throughout 2025 so far, with four of the top 10 (since the views metric was introduced in mid-2023) occurring so far this year. May 5th to May 11th is the second most-watched week for non-English films on Netflix since June 2023, with April 28, 2025, to May 4, 2025 being the third.

Don't forget that this is just one of the projects coming up from Netflix Germany throughout 2025 and beyond, with the region already delivering the much-discussed Cassandra limited series with more to come.

