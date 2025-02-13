New German Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond

Guten tag! It’s time to review all the new and returning movies and series that will soon be coming to Netflix globally from Netflix DACH, including projects from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Netflix Germany was one of the countries that recently participated in Next on Netflix 2025. Each participating region tuned in for a live presentation from Los Angeles showcasing upcoming local slates for 2025.

Presenting on stage in Berlin was Vice President of Content for DACH Katja Hofem, who said, “As we reflect on an incredible decade in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, we’re proud of our partnerships and the incredible journey we’ve shared. From numerous successful in-house productions to global hits like The Empress, Dear Child, and our Oscar-winning film All Quiet on the Western Front, we’ve helped shape German film history.”

New and Returning Series Coming to Netflix from Netflix Germany

Note: Listed in alphabetical order.

Netflix Germany has already kicked off the year with its new sci-fi limited series Cassandra, but what else is on the way? Here’s a look at the confirmed renewals and new titles on the way.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 4)

Country of Origin: Germany

Coming to Netflix: April 8th, 2025

Cast: Maximilian Mundt, Danilo Kamperidis, Lena Klenke, Damian Hardung, Leonidas Emre Pakkan, Lena Urzendowsky, Leonie Wesselow

One of the most popular series in Germany is How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), which many believed was over and done when season 3 launched in 2021. Now, four years later, the dark comedy is back for what it dubs itself a “bonus” and its final season in April 2025.

What can you expect from the final season? After a four-year prison sentence, Moritz returns determined to seize control of Bonus Life—a booming supplement start-up partly owned by his best friend Lenny and transformed by Dan into a top entrepreneurial success. Teaming up with his ex-cellmate Ersan and leveraging a risky million-dollar loan, Moritz embarks on a high-stakes takeover that quickly spirals into a desperate race against time, pitting him against the police, a ruthless drug ring boss and danger threatening the lives of Lisa, Lenny, and Ersan.

The Trap / Die Falle

Country of Origin: Germany

Coming to Netflix: 2025

Isabel Kleefeld, the director of the International Emmy Award-winning series Dear Child (also known as Liebes Kind), will return for a brand new scripted limited series called The Trap in English. Dear Child is easily one of the most popular German series to break out onto the global stage, entering the weekly top 10s of 92 countries and picking up 65.30 million views between June 2023 and June 2024.

Tom Spiess and Friederich Oetker are producing the new series. Here’s what you can expect:

“Famous writer Lisa Konrad hasn’t left home since witnessing the murder of her sister Anna almost 10 years ago. When she believes she recognizes the perpetrator on TV, she resolves to set a trap for him—with herself as bait.”

Alpha Males / Alphamännchen



Country of Origin: Germany

Coming to Netflix: 2025

Cast: om Beck, Moritz Führmann, Serkan Kaya, David Rott, Mona Pirzad, Franziska Machens, Marleen Lohse, Jaëla Probst, Valentina Leone

After being a hit in Spain and running for three seasons (and counting), the hit comedy series Alpha Males will be adapted into German in 2025. The premise remains largely the same: Four friends in their mid-40s lose everything they have as they undergo a masculinity crisis. “Years ago, they would have been “alpha males” in control of their lives, but they have had to live in the era of equality,” read the official synopsis.

Jan-Martin Scharf and Tobi Baumann are directing, with Arne Nolting, Jan-Martin Scharf, Tanja Bubbel, and Fabienne Hurst behind the script.

Bone Palace (WT) (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: 2025

Cast: Susanne Wolff, Felix Kramer, Maja Bons, Andreas Pietschmann, Henry Hübchen, Natalia Belitski, Samuel Finzi, Genija Rykova, Anand Batbileg Chuluunbaatar, Laurence Rupp, Seyneb Saleh, Sina Martens und Aaron Altaras

First unveiled in October 2024, Susanne Wolff and Felix Kramer headline this new series from creator and lead writer Paul Coates. Coates has worked on numerous British soaps, including Ludlow House, Casino, and Red Election. The plot of the new series revolves around two former spies, Simon and Meret, who run a safe house hidden in the middle of Berlin while also now being a couple. One of their previous targets, who they presumed dead, is, in fact, very much alive and suddenly they’re being hunted.

Kacken An Der Havel / Shitting On The Havel

Country of Origin: Germany

Coming to Netflix: 2025

Cast: Anton (Fatoni) Schneider, Sky Arndt, Dimitrij Schaad, Jördis Triebel, Sophia Münster, Jana Münster, Marc Hosemann, Sherine Ciara Merai, Ruth Reinecke, Vincent Redetzki, Taneshia Abt, Matthias Brandt, Edin Hasanovic, with guest appearance by Veronica Ferres

Moving back to comedy, Netflix’s tagline for this should be all you need to know to want to jump in: “A rapper, a duck, and a village.” Not sold?

Created by Dimitrij Schaad and Alex Schaad, the series started production in late November 2024 and is the latest collaboration between Netflix and Warner Bros. International Television Production. The series centers on an aspiring rapper called Toni, who left his hometown of Kacken to do just that. After 18 years in Berlin working as a pizza baker, his life is upended when his mother dies rescuing a duck, forcing him to return home, where he faces an unexpected career opportunity: his eccentric stepfather Johnny Carrera, a talking baby duck named Tupac, quirky villagers, and the sudden arrival of his 13-year-old son Charly, whom he never knew existed.

Kaulitz and Kaulitz (Season 2)

Country of Origin: Germany

Coming to Netflix: Summer 2025

One of the reality shows from Germany that’s scooped a renewal is the one that also doubles up as a documentary on the German musicians Tom and Bill Kaulitz, who live in Los Angeles and Germany. Per Netflix, “Darks clouds are looming over paradise this time. With water damage and heartache, sibling quarrels, and concert cancellations, the brothers face a number of challenges. However, the show must go on!”

Murder Mindfully (Season 2)

Country of Origin: Germany

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Arriving in time for Halloween, Netflix confirmed that its crime-comedy series headlined by Tom Schilling and Emily Cox will be returning for a full second season. Created by Doron Wisotzky, the series is about a lawyer who attended a mindfulness retreat to restore work-life balance but unexpectedly becomes a murderer and mastermind for the mob.

The Empress (Season 3)

Country of Origin: Germany

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Coming back for one final season is perhaps one of the most lavish German productions to date: The Empress.

Woman of the Dead (Season 2)

Country of Origin: Austria

Coming to Netflix: March 19th, 2025

Cast: Yousef Sweid, Robert Palfrader, Dominic Marcus Singer, Peter Kurth, Lucas Gregorowicz, Michou Friesz, Britta Hammelstein, Gerhard Liebmann, Sabine Timoteo, Emilia Pieske, Tristán López and Hayal Kaya

Another co-production on this list is Woman of the Dead (also known as Totenfrau), which is returning to Netflix this March. Season 1 premiered on Netflix in January 2023 and told the story of a woman exposing her community’s dirty secrets while searching for who killed her husband.

In season 2, Brunhilde Blum is the target of another police investigation after finding the remains of someone in a coffin that belongs to someone else and, during the interrogation, learns that her daughter has been kidnapped.

Winter Palace (Limited Series)

Country of Origin: Switzerland

Coming to Netflix: 2025

Cast: Cyril Metzger, Manon Clavel, Clive Standen, Simon Ludders, Henry Pettigrew, Vincent Heneine, Astrid Roos, Manon Clavel

Netflix will be distributing the first season of Winter Palace after its initial airing on Swiss French Television which began airing in late 2024 and into early 2025. The hotel period drama series seeks to retell “the birth of winter tourism in the Alps as conceived by a Swiss hotelier and British aristocrat in the early twentieth century.”

Reports surfaced earlier this year that Netflix would land Winter Palace in mid-February 2025, although that’s yet to materialize. A second season is already in the works.

New Movies from Netflix Germany in 2025

Brick

Country of Origin: Germany

Coming to Netflix: Summer 2025

Cast: Matthias Schweighöfer, Ruby O. Fee, Frederick Lau, Salber Lee Williams, Murathan Muslu, Axel Werner, Sira-Anna Faal and Alexander Beyer

Ruby O. Fee and Matthias Schweighöfer are set to headline this new horror/sci-fi/thriller that sees a couple completely trapped in their own apartment after an impenetrable black wall suddenly appears. They must do what they can to survive and break out before it’s too late. Tribes of Europa showrunner Philip Koch is both writing and directing.

We’ve got lots more on Brick in our full preview for the upcoming movie.

Delicious

Country of Origin: Germany

Coming to Netflix: March 7th, 2025

Cast: Valerie Pachner, Fahri Yardim, Carla Díaz, Naila Schuberth, Caspar Hoffmann, Julien de Saint Jean, Nina Zem, Miveck Packa, Tom Rey, Sina Martens, Johann von Bülow, Mélodie Casta, Joep Paddenburg

This drama, Nele Mueller-Stöfen’s directorial debut, is currently debuting at the Berlinale Film Festival ahead of its wider Netflix rollout in March 2025. Komplizen Film produces it and is about a family who spends their vacation in a French villa, and things, at least from the outside, look normal. Their holiday takes a drastic turn when they hit a young woman on a remote country road.

Fall for Me

Country of Origin: Germany

Cast: Svenja Jung, Theo Trebs, Thomas Kretschmann, Tijan Marei, Antje Traue, Victor Meutelet, Lucía Barrado

The Empress star Svenja Jung will headline this new romantic thriller that’s about a young woman named Lilli who visits Mallorca to see her sister Valeria, who surprises her with a sudden engagement to Frenchman Manu and plans for a luxury B&B. Suspicious, Lilli investigates and meets German nightclub manager Tom, sparking an irresistible, passionate affair filled with secrets and danger.

Exterritorial

Country of Origin: Germany

Coming to Netflix: 2025

Cast: Jeanne Goursaud, Dougray Scott, Lera Abova

Constantin Film is behind this new action movie for Netflix, headlined by Jeanne Goursaud. She plays Sara, a mother who is desperately looking for her son who has disappeared without a trace within the labyrinthine US consulate in Frankfurt. Christian Zübert is behind the screenplay and is also directing.

She Said Yes (WT)

Coming to Netflix: 2025

Cast: Beritan Balcı, Sinan Güleç, Serkan Çayoğlu, Katja Riemann, Caroline Daur, Cansu Tosun, Meral Perin, Mehmet Ateşçi, Kerem Can, Ilknur Boyraz, Aykut Kayacık, Berke Çetin, Nursel Köse, Anja Karmanski, Alperen Şahin

This movie is both German and Turkish, given its cast and premise. The premise surrounds a German-raised girl called Mavi who discovers that she’s actually part of a Turkish dynasty from Istanbul and must travel to her newfound home to meet her new family. There’s quite a culture shock for Mavi which puts a strain on her relationship with her boyfriend.

On the unscripted side of things, Love is Blind: Germany was also given a season 2 renewal last year and will return on February 18th. Netflix also has a planned commentary on soccer star Lukas Podolski and a documentary on the rapper and singer, Shirin David.

Several German projects have unknown futures. Kleo, which came back for its second season in 2024, future is up in the air, with no season 3 expected. Barbarians, we found out last year, was quietly canceled after season 2. King of Stonks, Kitz, and Life’s a Glitch are not expected to return for additional seasons. You could also argue that A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder season 2 deserves a spot in this list, given that it’s a co-production with ZDFneo in Germany, but this footnote will have to suffice!

For more on regional European slates, we’ve got you covered. We’ve covered all the new movies and series coming up from Netflix France, Italy and we’ve got more to come.

What new German series or movie are you looking forward to watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.