‘Exterritorial’: Netflix’s Dark German Movie Thriller Unveils Release Date

The action thriller is due out on Netflix in April 2025 and comes from the same production company as Dear Child.

Jeanne Goursaud In Exterritorial

Jeanne Goursaud in Exterritorial – Picture: Netflix

Netflix Germany first previewed Exterritorial, an intense new thriller, in early 2024. Now, a year later, we’ve finally got some more first looks and the all-important release date, which is scheduled for April 30th, 2025. The upcoming movie is about a woman whose son gets kidnapped, and she must find him, leading her to a dark government conspiracy.

The German-language feature film Exterritorial was written and directed by Christian Zübert, whose credits include Lammbock, Der Schatz der weißen Falken, Three-Quarter Moon, and more. Kerstin Schmidbauer as producer and Oliver Berben as executive producer.

It’s just the latest Netflix collaboration with the production company Constantin Film. The distributor and production company was behind the series Dear Child, which entered Netflix’s all-time top 10 list after being released in 2023. The company was also behind Blood & Gold, Faraway, and the single season of Resident Evil. More recently, Constantin Film produced Murder Mindfully (renewed for season 2) and Kaulitz & Kaulitz.

Exterritorial ©Sashaostrov

First look at Netflix’s Exterritorial

Filming for Netflix’s Exterritorial began in late 2023 and wrapped in December. Netflix released first-look images and confirmed new details in a press release in January 2024. The project has since been showcased at two Next on Netflix events, the first at a German event in March 2024 and once again in January 2025.

Kerstin Schmidbauer, Franziska Suppee, Verena Vogl, and Götz Marx serve as producers on the film.

What’s the plot of Exterritorial?

Here’s the official expanded synopsis for Netflix’s Exterritorial:

“On a visit to the US consulate in Frankfurt, the young son of former Special Forces soldier Sara (Jeanne Goursaud) suddenly disappears without a trace. Stranger still, nobody seems to remember him ever being in the building. Sara is asked to leave, but she knows that the German authorities have no leverage inside the US consulate, and if she leaves now, she might never see her son again. Sara moves deeper into the labyrinthine consulate, desperately searching for her son, unaware of the dangerous intrigue gradually tightening a noose around her neck.”

Action Sequence In Exterritorial

Picture: Netflix

Who is cast in Exterritorial?

The cast of Netflix’s Exterritorial is led by Jeanne Goursaud (Barbarians) as Sara. She is joined by Dougray Scott (Mission: Impossible II), for whom this will be his first German-speaking role. He will play the chief of security, Erik Kynch. Finally, Lera Abova (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) will play Irina, the daughter of a Russian oligarch.

Additional cast members include Kayode Akinyemi (Vikings: Valhalla), Annabelle Mandeng (Unknown), Samuel Tehrani (Runny Dry), Jeremy Schuetze (Jennifer’s Body), Kris Saddler, and Nina Liu.

 

What’s the Netflix release date for Exterritorial?

Although originally expected for release at some point in 2024, that never came to fruition. Instead, Netflix DE confirmed the release date for the film for April 30th, 2025. The movie has a runtime of 1 hour and 49 minutes and has a TV-MA rating. 

Before we leave you, here are a few more first looks at the upcoming film:

Will you be checking out Exterritorial when it drops on Netflix this April? Let us know in the comments. For more German movies and series scheduled to drop throughout 2025, we’ve got a dedicated guide going through exactly that. 

🕒 This article was first published on March 28, 2024. It has been updated over time to reflect new information.

