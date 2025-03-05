‘Fauda’ Season 5 Will Finally Rollout On Netflix Globally in 2026

Fauda is coming back for season 5. We’ve known for some time that the Israeli military drama series will be returning and that filming will commence in 2025, but we now know that Netflix will be carrying the fifth season sometime in 2026.

Netflix has been streaming Fauda since 2016, with new seasons dropping roughly every two years after that, with the most recent fourth season touching down in January 2023. The streamer also teamed with the creators of Fauda for a short-lived series, Hit & Run, that premiered back in 2021.

The series was officially renewed in September 2023, with original expectations for a return sometime in 2024 with a new head writer drafted in to replace Noah Stallman. However, it has been slow to get off the ground, thanks in part to the October 7th attacks on Israel. Ahead of that official renewal, co-creator and star of the show Lior Raz spoke about season 5 of the show back in February 2023, saying he was hopeful that the series would be coming back. He also said he had 15 projects in the works, one of which was tied to Netflix.

You may recall that a crew member of the show, Matan Meir, who serves as an IDF reservist, was killed in action, and one of the main stars, Idan Amedi, was severely injured during the conflict. More news on the show came in May 2024, with Mako confirming that filming would commence in April 2025 and last for four months, adding that filming would occur in Israel and overseas (some reporting mentions Europe).

Now, Variety is reporting that pre-production on season 5 has started, with filming reconfirmed to begin in late April 2025. As with prior seasons, the show will roll out on Israeli television before hitting Netflix globally. The report notes that early 2026 is eyed for its initial TV debut in Israel ahead of a Netflix global rollout.

Plot details for the fifth season are being kept under wraps, although Raz said in November 2024 that this season will include the October 7th attacks. All the characters are in a post-October 7th phase. “As a nation, we are in post-trauma, and the season will explore how we deal with it.” Raz also implied that Idan Amedi would return for season 5 after initial reports suggested he would be written out this season.

Picture: Netflix

Fauda remains quite popular on Netflix despite not having a new season added. According to the Netflix Engagement Reports, seasons 1-4 picked up 284.10 million hours watched between 2023 and 2024, which equates to about 34.50 million views.

Output from Israel has slowed down significantly on Netflix in recent years. The most recent licensing acquisition Netflix made came at the start of the year with Seven Figures rolling out onto Netflix and a second season on the way.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix throughout 2026, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.