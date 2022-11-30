‘Fauda’ Season 4 Sets Global January 2023 Netflix Release Date

Fauda is one of the hidden gems of the Netflix library and what led Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff to work with Netflix exclusively. The fourth season of Fauda is on the way in 2023, over two years after season 3 dropped onto the service globally. Here’s what you need to know.

The series continues to score good reviews, with the show still carrying an 8.3/10 on IMDb. It also plays relatively well worldwide but has a particularly good following in the United States.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Israeli-based series, here’s what you can expect if you decide to jump in.

Fauda is an action series that depicts the “two-sided story of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. An undercover Israeli operative returns from retirement to hunt for a Palestinian militant he thought he’d killed, setting a chaotic chain of events into motion.”

Season 1 of Fauda first landed on Netflix in 2016, with subsequent seasons coming every two years after that in 2018 and 2020.

The success of the series on Netflix led to Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff coming under exclusive first-look deals with Netflix. Their first major title for Netflix outside of Fauda was Hit & Run which sadly was canceled weeks after debuting on the service.

Has Fauda been renewed for season 4?

Regarding the renewal of Fauda, it’s not actually down to Netflix despite being a Netflix Original in most regions. The Israeli TV network YES is the primary distributor of Fauda, while Netflix simply owns the international distribution.

According to sources ahead of any official announcement it seemed a given that there would be a fourth season. Israel Hayom reported that (translated):

“The series’ creator, Avi Issacharoff, announced last week that they are already working on a fourth season for the suspense series and the action that follows the plot of the undercover gang.”

On September 14th, 2020, we finally got the heads up via the official Facebook page for Fauda that season four would be returning. In a post they said, “The news we’ve all been waiting for! Fauda will be back for Season 4! See you all soon!”.

In January 2022, we first saw season 4 of Fauda. It notably reveals that Lucifer actress Inbar Lavi (who plays Eve in the Netflix show) will appear in the new season.

When will Fauda season 4 be on Netflix?

Airing on Yes Oh between July 2022 and September 2022, the show is now set to arrive on Netflix in January 2023.

Its current Netflix release date, according to Ynet news, is for January 20th, 2023.

That’s all we have for now. We’ll keep this post updated as and when we hear more regarding the future of Fauda. Are you looking forward to another season on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.