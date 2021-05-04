Netflix Series ‘Hit & Run’ From Creators of ‘Fauda’ & ‘The Killing’: What We Know So Far

Hit & Run is a new action thriller series set to hit our screens in August 2021 from the creators of The Killing and Fauda. The series will tell the story of a former soldier, who is forced to confront his dark past after a terrible tragedy. The series, which has been in development since 2018. Here’s what we know so far.

Netflix’s Hit & Run created by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff. The duo recently worked on another thriller called Fauda. They are joined in the writing room by Dawn Prestwich (The Killing, Battlestar Galactica), Nicole Yorkin (The Killing, Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Ali Selim (The Looming Tower). Besides producing, Lior Raz is also set to star in this series.

The directors for Hit & Run are Mike Barker (The Handmaid’s Tale, Outlander, Fargo) who will direct the pilot, and an additional 4 episodes. Neasa Hardiman (Jessica Jones, Casualty) and Rotem Shamir (Fauda, Line in the Sand) are also set to direct. Barker and Hardiman have already worked with writers Prestwich and Yorkin on Z: The Beginning of Everything and Shamir has shared credits with series creators on Fauda.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Hit & Run:

Is there a trailer for Hit & Run?

The first teaser for Netflix’s Hit & Run was released in April 2021. Take a look:

Is there a release date for Hit & Run?

No release date has been announced by Netflix as of yet but Variety reports its due to hit at some point in August 2021.

What is the plot of Hit & Run?

Here is the official logline for Netflix’s Hit & Run:

Hit and Run centers on a happily married man, whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident in Tel Aviv. Grief-stricken and confused, he searches for his wife’s killers, who have fled to the U.S. With the help of an ex-lover, Naomi Hicks, he uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him.

Who is cast in Hit & Run?

Here is a rundown of the cast and characters in Netflix’s Hit & Run provided by Deadline along with the cast announcement in February 2020:

Israeli Academy Awards winner Lior Raz (Fauda, 6 Underground) plays Segev Azulai. Segev is a former Special Forces soldier who has retired for a quieter life but is forced to confront his violent past when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit-and-run accident.

Sanaa Lathan (Alien vs. Predator, The Affair) plays Naomi Hicks, who is a talented and ambitious New York journalist who is contacted by an old flame looking for help investigating a murder with newsworthy global implications.

Kaelen Ohm (Queen of Spades) plays Danielle Wexler, a gifted American dancer living a happy life in Tel Aviv with her new husband (Raz) when her life suddenly is cut short. In her death, a host of secrets and lies are revealed about her life in Israel.

Moran Rosenblatt (Fauda, Lipstikka) stars as Tali Shapira, a hard-nosed police detective who uses her position to help her cousin, Segev, solve the mystery of his wife’s death.

Gregg Henry (Scandal, Hell on Wheels) stars as Martin Wexler, Danielle’s father, who is unhappy with her daughter’s choice in husbands for dangerous reasons of his own, while Toren guest stars as Ron Harel, a former Israeli Special Forces op who lives in New York and buries his PTSD in bad choices. His old Army friend, Segev, arrives looking to settle a score, forcing Ron out of his cocoon and back into action.

How many episode will be in the first season of Hit & Run?

Deadline confirmed that the first season of Netflix’s Hit & Run will feature nine hour-long episodes.

Are you looking forward to Hit & Run? Let us know in the comments down below.