‘Seven Figures’: Netflix To Stream Israeli Comedy Series ‘Six Zeros’ Under New Name

Netflix is set to bring Noya Oren’s comedy series Seven Figures (also known as שישה אפסים and renamed from its initial English name Six Zeros) to more audiences following its initial airing in mid-2023 on the free-to-air Israeli channel Kan 11.

Directed by Nir Bergman, the cast for the series includes cast includes Shlomo Bar-Aba, Liora Rivlin, Ofer Hayoun, Shani Klein, Rotem Keinan, Elisha Banai, Roni Daloomi, Sharon Strimban, Rita Shukrun, and Noam Imber. It received critical acclaim following its initial airing, going on to win seven awards from the Israeli Academy of Film and Television, including for Best Comedy Series, Best Actress, Best Actor, and Best Director.

“Winning millions is everyone’s fantasy,” reads the official synopsis of the comedy which has aired eight episodes, continuing, “but what really happens when millions land on you without any preparation? Six recent winners discover that, in order to receive their money, they first have to go through a workshop. Everyone won millions, no one received a penny, and everyone’s lives are in complete chaos.”

Describing the inspiration for the series, Oren said:

“The workshop is completely made up, but the idea came 8 years ago, when I happened to watch a documentary about a man who won millions and from that moment on, his life was ruined: his children stopped going to school because they were being bullied, his extended family stopped talking to him, he stopped working and, in the end, lost all his money. I myself was in a period of financial survival at the time and this film never left me. I never stopped imagining myself in his place with all the millions, arranging life for myself and my family.”

As mentioned, we’ve noted several Netflix countries, such as Netflix in the United Kingdom and Netflix in the United States, who are due to pick up the series as we tick over into 2025. Based on our research, we expect this to be a global release.

For the complete list of what’s coming to Netflix US throughout the first month of the year, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

This is the latest Israeli pickup after a slowdown in recent years. Netflix released The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem exclusively throughout 2023, and for 2025, they’re confirmed to release a new series called Bad Boy from Ron Leshem and Hagar Ben-Asher following its initial run on Hot. Fauda is also expected to return for a fifth season, although there’s been no major public development on this since its renewal in September 2023.

Jewish News Syndicate reported Netflix’s acquisition of the series on December 4th; there’s been no word of a second season yet.

Are you looking forward to watching Seven Figures coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.