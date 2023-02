‘Fool Me Once’ Harlan Coben Netflix Series: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix has just announced its eighth Harlan Coben adaptation. Fool Me Once will be the next major adaptation coming from Netflix’s partnership with the prolific author and be headlined by British star Michelle Keegan. Here’s everything you need to know about Fool Me Once.

The eight-part thriller (with each episode being around 60 minutes long) will adapt the 2016 novel. Unlike in the book, however, this adaptation will occur in the United Kingdom instead of the United States. Filming on the new series has already started in Manchester.

As you may know, Netflix has been adapting Harlan Coben’s works via a creative partnership since 2018 with titles including The Stranger, Stay Close, and Safe.

Other confirmed upcoming Coben projects for Netflix include Myron Bolitar, Six Years, and Run Away.

Harlan Coben said in the announcement of Fool Me Once:

“I’m thrilled and honoured to once again be collaborating with my uber-talented partners Danny, Nicola and Richard. ‘Fool Me Once’ will be our fourth Netflix series [following ‘Safe,’ ‘The Stranger’ and ‘Stay Close’] together, and man, it never gets old! ‘Fool Me Once’ is a pulse-pounder — a shocking story of how secrets and deceit have the power to bring people together while simultaneously tearing them apart. I can’t wait to see how this dream cast brings these characters to life.”

Also working on the project includes Danny Brocklehurst (Brassic, Come Home) as the lead writer, assisted by Charlotte Coben, Yemi Oyefuwa, Nina Metivier, and Tom Farrelly.

Directing on the series will be done by David Moore (Outlander) and Nimer Rashed.

Nicola Shindler and Jessica Taylor serve as producers with Quay Street Productions serving as the production company.

What’s Netflix’s Fool Me Once about?

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the new series:

The series follows Maya Stern who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead… Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce leads the homicide investigation into Joe’s death while grappling with secrets of his own. Meanwhile, Maya’s niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother’s murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected? Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever. Joanna Lumley is Judith Burkett, Joe’s protective mother.”

Who’s starring in Fool Me Once on Netflix?

Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Richard Armitage, and Joanna Lumley lead the cast for Netflix’s new limited thriller series.

The Sun first reported on February 18th that Keegan signed a “six-figure deal” to star in the new series.

Here’s the entire preliminary cast for Fool Me Once:

Michelle Keegan (Brassic, Our Girl) will play Maya Stern

(Brassic, Our Girl) will play Maya Stern Adeel Akhtar (Sweet Tooth, Ali & Ava) will play Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce

(Sweet Tooth, Ali & Ava) will play Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce Richard Armitage (Stay Close, The Stranger) will play Joe Burkett

(Stay Close, The Stranger) will play Joe Burkett Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous, Finding Alice) will play Judith Burkett

(Absolutely Fabulous, Finding Alice) will play Judith Burkett Emmett J.Scanlan (Kin, Peaky Blinders) will play Shane Tessier

(Kin, Peaky Blinders) will play Shane Tessier Dino Fetscher (Years and Years, Foundation) will play Marty McGreggor

Are you looking forward to this new Harlan Coben adaptation coming soon to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.