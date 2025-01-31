‘The Four Seasons’ Netflix Series: 2025 Release, First Look & What We Know So Far

Tina Fey is co-creator, producer, and starring in Netflix’s television adaptation of Alan Alda’s 1981 movie Four Seasons. Steve Carell and Colman Domingo also star, and the series is coming to Netflix in 2025. We’ll track everything you need to know about The Four Seasons, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

The Four Seasons is an upcoming Netflix Original and television adaptation of Alan Alda’s 1981 movie of the same name. Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield are the co-creators and writers of the series. All three are listed as executive producers and are joined by Eric Gurian (Mean Girls), David Miner (Never Have I Ever), and Jeff Richmond (Mulligan). Alan Alda and Marissa Bergman are listed as producers. The confirmed directors of the series so far include Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini.

Universal Television and Fey’s production Little Stranger, Inc. are the two production companies working on the series. The series is expected to air in 2025 and consist of eight episodes, each with a 30-minute runtime.

When is The Four Seasons coming to Netflix?

We have confirmation that The Four Seasons will be released on Netflix in 2025.

We’re still waiting for an official release date from Netflix.

What is the plot of The Four Seasons?

We have a synopsis for the upcoming adaptation of The Four Seasons:

“A series adaptation based on the 1981 film of the same name, which followed three couples who take vacations together each season and the changes in the group dynamic when one of the couples splits up and the man brings a much younger woman on subsequent trips.”

Who are the cast members of The Four Seasons?

The first cast member announced was Tina Fey, her first regular television role since 30 Rock. The actress and comedienne have starred in and produced multiple Netflix projects. She previously starred in the Netflix film Wine Country and shows such as Girls5eva and Mulligan, and she had a guest appearance on an episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. She created and produced the beloved Netflix sitcom Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Outside of Netflix, she has starred in and produced multiple movies and television shows, including Mean Girls, 30 Rock, Sisters, and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.

Rounding out the main the cast of The Four Seasons are Steve Carell (The Office), Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Kerri Kenney (Reno 911!), Erika Henningsen (Girls5eva), and Marco Calvani (Borgia).

First Look at The Four Seasons on Netflix

We have our first look at The Four Seasons!

What is the production status?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming began in New York on September 9th, 2024, and was originally scheduled to end by December 18th, 2024. On November 22nd, it was confirmed that filming had already wrapped, however. The series budget is reportedly between $2 and $3M per episode. Some of the filming locations included Vassar College and Mount Peter in New York.

OCNY Film posted on Instagram confirming the wrap, saying:

“Big News! Netflix’s The Four Seasons Wraps Filming in NY! We were thrilled to welcome the The Four Seasons cast and crew to Orange County, NY, and the Hudson Valley! From the incredible team at Umbra Stages in Newburgh to stunning local spots like (rumor alert!) Mount Peter, this star-studded production truly shined. Featuring an all-star cast—Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Coleman Domingo, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney, Marco Calvani, and Erika Henningsen—this series is bound to be a must-watch! A huge shoutout to our amazing local vendors who helped roll out the red carpet for this production. You make Orange County a dream filming destination!”

