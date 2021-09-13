Gal Gadot Netflix Movie ‘Heart of Stone’: What We Know So Far

In a very heated and competitive bidding war, Netflix secured the rights to its next big-budget espionage action thriller called Heart of Stone which will star Gal Gadot. Here’s what we know so far.

The movie is developed by the Skydance Media production company who are also behind such significant projects as Mission: Impossible: Fallout, The Old Guard, Annihilation, Top Gun: Maverick and many more. Just like Mission: Impossible, Netflix hopes that heart of Stone will mark the beginning of a new female-centric espionage franchise.

Netflix’s Heart of Stone will be directed by Tom Harper who is known for working on such projects as Peaky Blinders, The Aeronauts, Wild Rose, War & Peace and more. The script for Heart of Stone is written by Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and Allison Schroeder, the latter of whom was Oscar-nominated for Hidden Figures.

The film will be produced by Skydance Media’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Jaron Varsano, and Don Granger, along with Gadot and her Pilot Wave producing partner Jaron Varsano, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn.

What’s the plot of Heart of Stone?

Sadly, nothing is known about the actual plot of Heart of Stone at the moment, except for the general direction of a female-led version of Mission: Impossible or the 007 franchise.

Who is cast in Heart of Stone?

As of September 2021, only Gal Gadot is known to be leading the cast of Heart of Stone for Netflix.

What’s the production status of Heart of Stone?

Currently, Netflix’s Heart of Stone is in active development and production will largely depend on Gal Gadot’s availability since she has a number of other projects previously announced that are yet to enter production as well. That being said, the location, where Heart of Stone will be filmed is already known and that will be Shepperton Studios in UK according to issue 1263 of Production Weekly.

What’s the Netflix release date for Heart of Stone?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for Heart of Stone, but with potentially a very ambitious big-budget production and a big star attached like Gal Gadot, we wouldn’t expect it to arrive on Netflix sooner than 2023.

We’ll keep you posted on updates as and when we get them but let us know if you’re excited about this project in the comments.