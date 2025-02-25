‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 4 Gets Update Ahead of Season 3 Summer Release

If you were hoping for a smaller gap between seasons 3 and 4 of Ginny & Georgia, we got some good news overnight from the team behind the show. The writer’s room has now assembled for season 4 ahead of season 3, which will debut on Netflix this summer.

Of course, season 4 isn’t news. The show secured a double renewal following the conclusion of season 2 in 2023. However, it was ultimately slow to get underway, given the Hollywood strikes impacted season 3 of the show getting into production.

Given that the writer’s room is now up and running, that team will now put in several months of hard work, with pre-production bubbling away in the background. There are no firm filming dates for season 4 just yet, but we’d expect it to start over the summer at the earliest. It’s a little too early to give a release date prediction, but at this rate, we’d say the show will comfortably return in 2026.

Read Next Most Watched Series & Movies on Netflix of All Time

The official Instagram account for the show posted a photo of the season 4 writer’s room and the caption, “First day of the season 4 writer’s room!!! Based on today alone, season 4 is going to be a RIDE.”

Who is in that picture? Showrunner Sarah Lampert can be spotted in the orange jumper on the top row with the green-speaking border. Among the twelve writers in the call are Abby Israels, Jordan Dumbroff, Kale Futterman, David Monahan, Michelle Askew, Ali Kinney, Kourtney Richard, and Eboni Freeman.

In an Instagram story, Lampert said, “So excited to be back with this insanely talented group of writers.” Speaking about the upcoming third season in an exclusive quote provided by Netflix to Netflix as part of Next on Netflix 2025, Lampert said, “This season, we blew up our world. That’s the best way to describe it. The characters were pushed to new places, and the actors delivered performances that shook me to my core. The fans have been so patient; I cannot wait for them to see Season 3.

Beyond season 3, launching this June, Netflix will also be rolling out Ginny & Georgia onto the Netflix Stories app, which now houses 12 stories that allow you to interact with your favorite worlds and characters from various Netflix shows. No release date for its release yet, although given past release schedules, it’ll almost certainly be dropping alongside season 3 this Summer. Here’s what you can expect from that entry:

“As a member of the biker club, The Blood Eyes, Alex enjoys life as an outlaw, but her life is turned upside down when her niece Ash is sent to live with her. Alex moves them to Wellsbury, where her old pal Georgia is the only other Blood Eye she’s known who’s gone straight to raise a family. Can they build a family and a postcard-perfect life in Wellsbury while staying out of jail? Luckily, they have Ginny, Georgia, and many other familiar faces to help!”

Ginny & Georgia season 3 arrives on Netflix globally on June 5th, 2025 (100 days away at the time of writing).

Are you hyped for Ginny & Georgia seasons 3 and 4? Let us know in the comments down below.