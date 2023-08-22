Glow Up Season 5 Sets Netflix Premiere Date

Glow Up returned for its fifth season on the BBC earlier this year and will join Netflix outside the UK in September 2023, with Netflix UK expected to receive the new season further down the line.

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star (shortened to Glow Up on Netflix) is the reality competition series that’s devised to find the next best makeup artists.

Netflix has been the exclusive streaming home outside of the United Kingdom for Glow Up since 2019, with new seasons hitting regularly around the middle of each year every year thereafter. The show usually comes to Netflix just a few months after it aired on BBC Three in the UK.

That trend continues in 2023, albeit we’re getting season 5 a little later than July and August when seasons 3 and 4 were released, respectively.

Glow Up Season 5 is confirmed to arrive on Netflix outside the United Kingdom on September 12th, 2023.

Season 5 (or series five as it’s referred to on the BBC iPlayer) consists of eight new episodes, with Leomie Anderson taking over hosting duties from Maya Jama. Val Garland and Dominic Skinner remain judges on the show. All eight episodes aired between May 2nd, 2023, and June 21st.

This season also features a Netflix crossover with episode 1 of the show seeing the contestants creating looks for models based on the period drama series, Bridgerton.

It’s unclear when season 5 (or season 4, for that matter) will drop on Netflix UK. Season 4 did appear on Netflix UK in January 2023 but was removed at the end of the month. It’s unclear whether it’ll return of whether Netflix UK will get season 5 further down the line. Until then, newer seasons are available exclusively on the BBC iPlayer.

Also on Netflix’s slate of reality shows set for release in September 2023 is Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4, scheduled for September 1st, Love is Blind Season 5 for September 22nd, and Selling the OC Season 2 scheduled for September 8th.

