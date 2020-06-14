Good Girls returned to NBC for season 3 in early 2020 and will slowly be coming to Netflix around the world throughout 2020 and into 2021. When will Good Girls season 3 be on Netflix where you live? Let’s take a look.

Just to recap for anyone out of the loop or unaware of what the series is about. Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman all play housewives who get wrapped up in a criminal conspiracy after pulling off a heist in a supermarket.

Season 3 began on NBC in the United States in February 2020 and wrapped up after 11 episodes in early May 2020. Don’t worry for those wondering if season 3 is the final season, it was renewed for a fourth season soon after the season finale.

Good Girls Netflix Original Release Schedule

As you may know, Netflix first picked Good Girls up as an Original internationally back in 2018. Sadly, it does not release like The Good Place with weekly episodes instead you have to wait until the series has concluded.

Season 1 arrived in July 2018 whereas season 2 arrived in May 31st.

In June 2020, we got confirmation that Netflix in the United Kingdom would be getting season 3 of Good Girls on Netflix on July 26th, 2020.

News: Good Girls S3 arrives on 26 July. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 12, 2020

Other regions around the world are expected to get it in a similar timeframe but we’ll keep this post updated as and when we learn more.

When will Good Girls be on Netflix in the US?

Sadly, Netflix in the US won’t get weekly episodes either and will likely have the longest to wait compared to international regions.

Instead, we can give you a pretty accurate prediction of when Good Girls will be on Netflix. That’s because the previous two seasons have released in the same month.

Season 2, for example, arrived on January 1st, 2020 whereas season 1 was added on January 1st, 2019.

With that said, we can pretty accurately predict that season 3 will be on Netflix in the United States in either late December 2020 or January 2021.

Will Good Girls leave Netflix for Peacock?

You may be wondering with NBC releasing its own streaming service whether Good Girls will be departing. The good news is that, no, for the meantime, Netflix is keeping Good Girls for the foreseeable future.

What’s likely going to happen is Netflix keeps getting new seasons and once the show has finished it’ll then depart several years after. This has been the case with most shows on the so-called “legacy contracts”.

There are plenty of NBC shows that will be leaving Netflix though so make sure to watch them all before they do depart.

