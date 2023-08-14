Netflix News

‘The Mothership’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Halle Berry's big new Netflix movie still doesn't have a release date.

by


the mothership netflix movie

The Mothership – Picture: Netflix

The Mothership, Netflix’s big sci-fi thriller starring Halle Berry was at one point set to release on the streamer in 2022. Now as we head into the back half of 2023, there’s still no release date for the movie. Here’s an updated guide to everything we know so far.

Netflix’s The Mothership will be written by Matthew Charman, who was nominated for an Oscar for his screenplay for Bridge of Spies starring Tom Hanks. The Mothership will also be Charman’s directorial debut.

The project was first unveiled back in February 2021.

Among the producers will be Halle Berry herself, Danny Stillman, Fred Berger, and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones for Automatik.

matt charman

Pictured: Matthew Charman

Here’s what else we know so far about Netflix’s The Mothership:

What is the plot of Netflix’s The Mothership?

Nearly nothing is known about the story except its official synopsis provided by Deadline.

Here is the logline for The Mothership:

“The sci-fi adventure follows Sara Morse (Berry) one year since her husband mysteriously vanished from their rural farm. When she discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Sara and her kids embark on a race to find their husband, father, and most importantly – the truth.”

Who is cast in The Mothership?

halle berry

Picture: Getty Images

Netflix’s The Mothership will be led by Oscar winner Halle Berry who is known for her performances in many projects, including X-Men, James Bond, Monster’s Ball, John Wick, and more. Berry will be playing the role of Sara Morse.

Later rounding out the cast for The Mothership includes:

  • Omari Hardwick (Army of the Dead, Power)
  • John Ortiz (Silver Linings Playbook, Messiah)
  • Molly Parker (House of Cards, Lost in Space)
  • Thomas Philip O’Neill as Ivan
  • Marilyn Busch as Holly
  • Tyler Gevas as Stuart
  • Quinn McPherson as Chloe Morse
  • Rocco Navarro as Navy Seal
cast for the mothership netflix

Pictured: Omari Hardwick, John Ortiz, and Molly Parker

What’s the production status of The Mothership?

Netflix’s The Mothership entered production in June 2021 (reportedly June 14th) and wrapped in mid-August of the same year. Production took place in Boston, Massachusetts, US, according to issue 1238 of Production Weekly.

Local reporting also suggests that some of the filming also took place in Norwood, Massachusetts

All post-production work looks to have finished on the project by late 2021 according to individuals attached to the project on LinkedIn.

We got a brief look at The Mothership in Netflix’s 2022 Movie Preview (you can find it in the video embedded below between 2:10 and 2:14).

the mothership netflix movie preview

John Ortiz in The Mothership – Picture: Netflix

halle berry netflix the mothership

Halle Berry in The Mothership – Picture: Netflix 

When will The Mothership be released on Netflix?

The movie was initially part of the 2022 lineup Netflix movie lineup as confirmed in their video preview for the year and official documents. In August 2022, we confirmed alongside 9 other movies that the movie had instead been pushed into 2023.

In January 2023, Netflix once again unveiled their preliminary 2023 movie slate but The Mothership was notably not present. As of August 2023, the movie is still not available in Netflix’s official movie preview documents.

The closest we’ve come to a window was back in June 2023 when Essence interviewed Omari Hardwick with the article stating that the movie is still scheduled to hit “Later this year [2023]”.

A Netflix page for the movie still exists although it’s got no information on it.

Given Netflix has mostly revealed its Fall 2023 slate, it’s likely that the movie will release perhaps in 2024 or maybe it’s been shelved.

We’ll keep you posted on developments as and when we get them. Keep this page bookmarked, and let us know if you’re excited in the comments below.

