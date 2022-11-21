‘Treason’ Charlie Cox Netflix Series: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix Studios UK are set to release a new 5-part series called Treason. The spy thriller is set to star Daredevil’s Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko and Oona Chaplin. Here’s everything we know so far about season 1 of Treason coming to Netflix in December 2022.

The drama was first revealed by Deadline back on December 16th, 2021 describes the series as The Bodyguard meets John Le Carre.

Netflix Studios UK Limited is the internal Netflix division producing the series alongside ITV Studios, Bryncoed Productions, Borderline Productions, and Binocular Productions. The show was first announced to contain six episodes but has since been reduced to five.

Let’s now dive into everything else we know about season 1 of Treason.

Who’s involved with Netflix’s Treason?

Matt Charman is spearheading the series at Netflix, serving as the creator and screenwriter.

The talented writer and producer have been attached to several projects in the past, including the Steven Spielberg-directed Bridge of Spies from 2015. On the TV side, he’s written on the BBC’s Our Zoo released in 2014, and Black Work released by Acorn TV.

Louise Hooper is on board to direct the series. She’s perhaps best known for the British four-part thriller Flesh & Blood but has also had a hand in series like Inside Number 9, Cold Feet, and Lucky Man.

Hooper has also lent her talents to Netflix’s The Witcher, directing episodes 6 and 7 of season 2. She is also attached to Netflix’s The Sandman directing episodes 10 and 11.

Foz Allan (Rivera), Valery Ryan (Steel), and Tom Maguire are producing with Michael Robbins serving as line producer.

Who is in the cast for Netflix’s Treason?

Charlie Cox is leading the cast of the new series. He’s best known for playing Matthew Murdoch on Netflix’s Marvel superhero series Daredevil which ran for three seasons.

Elsewhere, Cox has appeared in movies such as King of Thieves, The Theory of Everything, and a personal favorite, Stardust.

Olga Kurylenko will also star. The Ukrainian-born actress has recently appeared in Disney’s Black Widow but is also known for roles in the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace and 2013’s Oblivion where she co-starred alongside Tom Cruise.

Oona Chaplin is the last of the three announced stars so far. She’s perhaps best known from The Longest Ride and Game of Thrones as Talisa Stark. Chaplin will also soon be appearing in the numerous James Cameron Avatar sequels

Rounding out the cast are:

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Adam James as Patrick Hamilton (The Suspect)

Beau Gadsdon as Ella (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Tracy Ifeachor as Dede (Showtrial)

Annabel Elizabeth Wood as Joanne Allinson (Wonder Woman)

What’s Netflix’s Treason about?

Cox will play Adam Lawrence, an MI6 agent who seems to have his life in order but has a sketchy past.

Kara, a Russian spy, reenters his life and is forced to put everything on the line. A triangular relationship then forms between Kara, Adam, and his wife, Maddy with each trying to destroy the other’s lives.

Per Netflix, here’s the official synopsis for the new series:

“Trained and groomed by MI6, Adam Lawrence’s career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.”

When will Netflix’s Treason enter production?

According to multiple production listings, the series began filming in the United Kingdom starting in January/February 2022 and wrapped in August 2022.

When will Treason be on Netflix?

It had been expected that the series wouldn’t be on Netflix until 2023 but in November 2022, Netflix UK confirmed the series will hit on December 26th, 2022. That’s boxing day for those in the United Kingdom or Canada.

What’s Boxing Day without a little TREASON? A new limited series from the writer of Bridge of Spies starring Charlie Cox, coming 26 Dec. pic.twitter.com/bJdRW7r7mW — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 21, 2022

Will you be checking out Treason when it comes to Netflix? Let us know down below and we’ll keep you posted on any and all updates so keep this post bookmarked.