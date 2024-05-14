‘Kleo’ Season 2 To Release on Netflix in July 2024

Kleo season 2 will premiere on Netflix in July 2024. The first teaser trailer for the German-language spy thriller has been released. Here’s a rundown of what we know about the second season.

The show’s renewal came in September 2022 via Deadline following its premiere a month earlier, on August 19, 2022, on Netflix globally. Hanno Hackfort, Richard Kropf, and Bob Konrad would continue their duties as showrunners and writers for the new season.

The 8-episode first season was set after the fall of the Berlin Wall and followed a spy killer who is set free. With that new freedom, she chooses to hunt down and take revenge on those who betrayed her. It’s very much Netflix’s equivalent of Quentin Tarantino’s epic, Kill Bill.

After its release, the show scored a slew of good reviews from critics and audiences alike and gained a recommendation from prolific writer Stephen King, too. It currently sits at 7.5/10 on IMDb.

How about the performance? It picked up 34.33 million hours watched globally across two weeks in the top 10s between August 21 and September 4. FlixPatrol data (paywalled) suggests the series performed best in German language countries but did feature in dozens of countries’ top 10s, although only for a handful of days. In Germany, the show remained in the TV top 10s for 29 days in total.

On May 14th, Netflix DE confirmed that Kleo season 2 would be arriving on Netflix globally on July 25th, 2024. Season 2 will consist of 6 episodes.

The trailer came with the caption:

“Action, espionage and personal history intertwine in this second round of Kleo’s crazy adventures. Can the fate of Europe be saved? Kleo: Season 2 with Jella Haase and Dimitrij Schaad, from July 25th, only on Netflix.”

Production began on Kleo Season 2 in July 2023

Filming has been taking place over the summer, specifically in Berlin and Brandenburg. It’s set to continue into the fall, with the production moving to Belgrade, Serbia.

On social media on October 11, 2023, Netflix released some behind-the-scenes footage of the new season alongside a blog post about production beginning on the next season. The Netflix application now confirms that season 2 will be released in 2024.

The clapperboard for the episode that was filmed for Kleo season 2 confirms that Isabel Braak and Nina Vukavoic are directing.

The footage can be found on Netflix’s German-language YouTube channel (no English-language equivalent was uploaded):

What to Expect from Kleo Season 2 on Netflix

In the concluding minutes of Kleo season 1, which serves as an epilogue, Min, having secretly exchanged Margot’s briefcase with a twin containing toilet paper during her journey, hands it over to a CIA representative.

Uwe Mittig will be a big feature in season 2. The Stasi agent survived his ordeal in season 1 and was seen plotting his revenge at the end of episode 8.

Per Netflix, here’s the official logline for the new season:

“The hunt for the red suitcase continues, as former GDR spy Kleo is determined to retrieve it and destroy it for good – while West Berlin police officer Sven is trying to do everything he can to redeem himself in Kleo’s eyes and work with her again. She’s exactly the dose of adrenalin he’s been missing in his work. Because the contents of the red suitcase play a key role in the reorganization of Germany and Europe in the wake of the Cold War, it’s no wonder that the KGB and CIA are after it as well – and Kleo quickly becomes the target of both secret services. But that’s not all: while Europe’s future is in Kleo’s hands, she’s catapulted deeper into her own past than she would like.”

For a full list of Netflix shows coming back for new seasons, check out our renewal guide for 2023 here. Other returning German titles include The Empress (which also has begun filming its second season) and How to Sell Drugs Online.

Are you looking forward to seeing Kleo return in 2024? Let us know in the comments.