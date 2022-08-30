Multiple Netflix Movies Release Dates Pushed into 2023

Netflix has just unveiled its fall 2022 lineup and some notable omissions means that some of its biggest 2022 movies have been pushed into 2023. Let’s break down which ones are no longer set to debut this year.

These movies were initially found in Netflix’s 2022 slate document that was copied and pasted on Variety in February 2022.

So let’s break down the 10 movies that are now going to be released in 2023 (or possibly beyond) instead of 2022 exclusively on Netflix:

Monkey Man – This one departed the 2022 schedule a little earlier in the year, but confirmation today that there’s no chance of it getting released this year. The new movie comes from Dev Patel, who writes, directs, and stars. It’s about an ex-felon released in India struggling to adjust to a world full of greed and eroding spiritual values.

Rustin – Having just concluded filming, Rustin would be a long shot to get into the 2022 roster. Colman Domingo will be embodying Bayard Rustin in this new biopic that’s produced by the Obamas.

– Having just concluded filming, Rustin would be a long shot to get into the 2022 roster. Colman Domingo will be embodying Bayard Rustin in this new biopic that’s produced by the Obamas. Spaceman – Starring Adam Sandler, this sci-fi adaptation from director Johan Renck is now officially confirmed to be moving into 2023.

– Starring Adam Sandler, this sci-fi adaptation from director Johan Renck is now officially confirmed to be moving into 2023. The Inheritance – This horror was among the initial lineup for 2022. This horror is directed by Alejandro Brugués, about a billionaire inviting his children home out of fear that he’s about to die.

The Mother – One of the multiple movies from Jennifer Lopez to Netflix exclusively is The Mother. The movie featured front and center in the above 2022 sizzle teaser but doesn’t appear in the 2022 fall 2022 list. The movie is about an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter she left earlier in life.

– One of the multiple movies from Jennifer Lopez to Netflix exclusively is The Mother. The movie featured front and center in the above 2022 sizzle teaser but doesn’t appear in the 2022 fall 2022 list. The movie is about an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter she left earlier in life. The Mothership – Coming from writer and director Matt Charman, this movie is headlined by Halle Berry and also featured in that initial 2022 video. The sci-fi movie also features Molly Parker and Omari Hardwick.

– Coming from writer and director Matt Charman, this movie is headlined by Halle Berry and also featured in that initial 2022 video. The sci-fi movie also features Molly Parker and Omari Hardwick. The Pale Blue Eye – Arguably, this one wasn’t really pushed given that it’s getting a limited theatrical release in December 2022 but its Netflix release will be in early January 2023. The new movie stars Christian Bale.

They Cloned Tyrone – Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris are heading up this new comedy sci-fi movie for Netflix that sadly looks like it’s dropped out of the 2022 schedule. The movie comes from director Juel Taylor and is about a trio lost deep into a government conspiracy.

– Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris are heading up this new comedy sci-fi movie for Netflix that sadly looks like it’s dropped out of the 2022 schedule. The movie comes from director Juel Taylor and is about a trio lost deep into a government conspiracy. We Have a Ghost – Coming from Legendary Entertainment, this upcoming family movie looks like it may not be coming out in 2022. The Christopher Landon movie stars David Harbour and Jennifer Coolidge.

You People – Also not present in the 2022 list is You People from Kenya Barris. The big ensemble comedy movie looks like it’ll be touching down in 2023 instead.

Want to see even more Netflix movies coming in 2023? Here’s our full preview for next year, which will be updated over the coming months.

Are you sad to see any of the above movies delayed? Let us know in the comments.