‘Black Mirror’ Has Been Renewed for Season 7 at Netflix

Black Mirror, after three years, finally returned to Netflix for a sixth season consisting of five episodes in the summer of 2023, but what about the future? Will we see Black Mirror return for season 7? Could we see more spin-offs? Netflix France seemed to confirm its future today.

As we wrote about in our season 6 guide, the road to getting Black Mirror back on Netflix wasn’t easy. The show is ultimately still not owned by Netflix, and the duo behind the show are no longer with the company that owns the rights.

Nevertheless, Black Mirror returned for five episodes, including Beyond the Sea, Mazey Day, Joan is Awful, Loch Henry, and Demon 79 on June 15th, 2023.

Has Black Mirror Season 7 been renewed or canceled?

The series has yet to be officially renewed by Netflix for a seventh season, but Netflix France may have broken the news slightly early that more is on the way.

Across two Tweets, Netflix France (who has a history of dropping news before it’s ready) walked you through all the shows returning for new seasons.

In the second Tweet, which has been subsequently deleted, they confirm that more Black Mirror is on the way with the translated text reading:

“We forgot two announcements and not just any two announcments: Love, Death & Robots S4 and Black Mirror S7, coming soon, too!”

We’ve embedded the picture of the two Tweets below:

A representative for Netflix declined to comment.

Broke & Bones, the production company run by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, also has another project currently in the works for Netflix. Toxic Town is their next new drama coming to Netflix, which has been in production through much of the latter half of 2023 and is likely set to arrive in 2024.

Other output from the production company includes Attack of the Hollywood Cliches! Plus Death to 2021 and 2020, Cunk on Earth, and the interactive animated special Cat Burglar.

We had heard rumblings of an additional project by Broke & Bones Production, with numerous mentions scattered around the web for a new 5-episode series being worked on since September 2023 with the working title “HAVEN GREEN.”

What was the performance of Season 6 of Black Mirror on Netflix?

The show is still a top performer for Netflix, with the global top 10s painting a strong picture for renewal.

The show featured in the global Netflix top 10s for four weeks, picking up 163.80 million hours watched. Here’s how its hourly viewing figures breaks down week-to-week:

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 June 11th, 2023 to June 18th, 2023 58,700,000 2 1 June 18th, 2023 to June 25th, 2023 60,400,000 (+3%) 1 2 June 25th, 2023 to July 2nd, 2023 28,000,000 (-54%) 2 3 July 2nd, 2023 to July 9th, 2023 16,700,000 (-40%) 5 4

As you can see below from the chart of 2023 premieres for TV shows with green marking renewed titles and red indicating cancelations, the show had a pretty good at getting renewed with 25.8 million completed viewing equivalents in the first 14 days on the service, putting it above Virgin River season 5a and just behind FUBAR.

Could we get other Black Mirror Spin-offs?

Spin-offs could still be on the cards for Black Mirror, too.

You may recall in 2021 we reported on hearing about a sequel spin-off to one of the season 3 episodes, USS Callister, possibly getting another entry. The director of said episode did return for season 5 alongside Aaron Paul (who made a brief cameo at the end of USS Callister), but since that initial report, things have gone quiet.

Another avenue for exploration is Red Mirror, the label that was introduced for the final episode of season 5. As Brooker explained to the RadioTimes, the label leans more heavily into horror rather than technology, calling it “different-from-yet-adjacent-to.” The writer also told the outlet that we could see more from the label headed into the future.

We’ll keep you on top of all the renewal news for Black Mirror the second we learn more. Until then, let us know if you’re excited about another season of Black Mirror in the comments below.