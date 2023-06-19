‘Hierarchy’ Netflix Teen K-Drama: Filming Ongoing & What We Know So Far

An exciting new K-drama, with an incredibly talented young cast, is currently filming for Hierarchy. Set to release on Netflix sometime in 2024, we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Hierarchy, including the plot, cast news, production updates, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Hierarchy is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original teen K-drama series written by Bae Hyun Jin, and directed by Choo Hye Mi.

Studio Dragon is behind the production of the series. The South Korean TV and film studio has been responsible for the production and development of some of Netflix’s most popular K-dramas, including, Crash Landing on You, Vincenzo, Alchemy of Souls, and more.

What is the plot of Hierarchy?

The synopsis for Hierarchy has been sourced from IMDb Pro:

The story depicts the love, friendship, revenge, and compassion that takes place when Kang Ha, a transfer student, enters Jusin High School, a prestigious private school where the children of the top 0.01% of conglomerates gather.

Who are the cast members of Hierarchy?

There are five leading cast members of Hierarchy;

Roh Jeong Eui as Jeong Jae Yi

Lee Chae Min as Kang Ha

Kim Jae Won as Kim Ryan

Ji Hye Won as Yoon He Ra

Lee Won Jung as Lee Won Jung

Roh Jeong Eui previously had a leading role in the licensed Netflix Original series Our Beloved Summer. Outside of the streaming service she is known for starring in K-dramas such as Kill It, Dear.M, and 18 Again.

Lee Chae Min recently starred in a supporting role for See You in My 19th Life. He has also starred in other K-dramas for Netflix such as Crash Course in Romance and Alchemy of Souls season 2. Disney+ subscribers will recognize the actor from the series Love All Play.

Kim Jae Won has starred in two licensed Netflix Original K-dramas, King the Land and Our Blues.

Ji Hye Won had a supporting role in the Netflix K-drama, The Sound of Magic, and in the internationally licensed series It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. This is the first leading role, in a K-drama, of her career.

Lee Won Jung had a guest role in the incredibly rated K-drama series Extraordinary Attorney Woo. He is known for his time in leading roles in the series The World of My 17th, and Can You Deliver Time? 2002.

Only one supporting cast member has been confirmed for Hierarchy;

Kim Tae Jung as Choi Yoon Seok

What is the production status of Hierarchy?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 19/06/2023)

It has been reported that filming began in early June 2023, and is scheduled to end in mid-September 2023.

When is the Hierarchy Netflix release date?

We’re still several months away from any official release date being announced by Netflix. However, we are expecting to thee see the series released on the streaming service in the first half of 2024.

Are you looking forward to watching Hierarchy on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!