‘Hot Wheels Let’s Race’: Netflix Series Eyes March 2023 Release Date

Netflix just recently announced that its animation roster for 2024 includes a new series based on the Hot Wheels toy franchise from Mattel. Titled Hot Wheels Let’s Race, the new series is due to hit Netflix in 2024.

Alongside two first-look images of the new series (see above and below), we got an official logline for the new show that’s created and produced by Mattel Television:

“Based on the number-one selling toy in the world, Hot Wheels Let’s Race is a high-octane series that ignites and unlocks the challenger spirit within every racer! The series follows the newest generation of racers as they experience mind-blowing races, extreme stunt contests, and thrill-seeking challenges.”

Rob David, Vice President at Mattel Inc., teased in his LinkedIn post we can expect “hot rods, lowriders and GT Scorchers” in the new series.

The new project comes at a time when Mattel is significantly upping its investment into entertainment, with a current roster of 14 projects coming off the heels of its big box office blockbuster in the form of Barbie. Numerous animated Mattel projects can already be found on Netflix, including Ever After High: Epic Winter, He-Man series, and a slew of Barbie animated specials.

Who is the animation studio behind Hot Wheels Let’s Drive? Sprite Animation Studios who are based out of Los Angeles. They’ve already worked on a slew of Netflix projects before, including, most recently, Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure in late 2022, but they were also behind Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back and Kong of the Apes. Elsewhere, the studio has worked on TINPO, Yo-Kai Watch,

When will Hot Wheels Let’s Race be released on Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t publicly announced a Hot Wheels Let’s Race release date.

Netflix, in their press release, stated that the series would arrive in 2024, while Mattel went one step further, saying it’d arrive sometime in Spring 2023.

What’s on Netflix can report that the series is currently eying a release on Netflix in March 2023, specifically on March 11th. That’s, of course, subject to change.

Per The Toy Book, additional credits include:

Rob David, Vice President, Content Creative at Mattel Television (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Melanie Shannon, Senior Manager, Creative Content at Mattel Television (Masters of the Universe: Revelation), and Jordan Gershowitz (Sharkdog). Rob David, Christopher Keenan (Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go) and Fred Soulie (Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge) serve as Executive Producers, with Mike Roberts (Final Space) and Diane A Crea (Barbie: Epic Road Trip) as Producers.

Other new kids animated series confirmed for 2024 include Dee & Friends in Oz and Mighty Monsterwheelies plus other returning favorites.

