New and Returning Kids Shows Coming to Netflix in 2024

Netflix just unveiled a slew of new shows (both new and returning) set to arrive throughout 2024. Below, we’ll be piecing together all the announced shows set to come to Netflix globally throughout 2024.

The Hollywood Reporter was given the exclusive on unveiling the new titles on September 28th. We’ll list those and previously announced titles below.

Note: This list will be updated over time to reflect new announcements and titles. Keep it bookmarked!

New Netflix Kids Shows Coming in 2024

Dee & Friends in Oz

Now in the public domain, Netflix is stepping into the world of Oz with this new series. Here’s how they describe it:

“Dee & Friends in Oz is a fantasy adventure musical for preschoolers. A young girl named Dee discovers a wonderful magical land of Oz, where she meets new friends and is challenged to save the day, and save Oz!”

The new series is being produced by the Canadian production company 9 Story Media Group and the Irish animation studio Brown Bag Films. The two companies previously produced The Magic School Bus Rides Again and Karma’s World for Netflix.

Hot Wheels Let’s Race

Netflix has had many toy brands adapted into shows, but making its debut next year will be Hot Wheels in a brand new series.

Described as “high-octane,” the new series follows a new “generation of racers as they experience mind-blowing races, extreme stunt contests, and thrill-seeking challenges. ”

The series is being made by Sprite Animation Studios based out of Los Angeles and is created and produced by Mattel Television.

Mighty Monsterwheelies

New from DreamWorks Animation is this truck-based series that takes inspiration from the roster of monsters that Universal is widely associated with, whether that be The Mummy, Frankenstein, or Dracula.

Peppa Pig

Available globally on Netflix except in the United States already, Peppa Pig will be rolling out three new seasons on Netflix US in 2024 – seasons 3-6. According to Unogs, most regions already have six seasons of the hit show, with a few exceptions.

The beloved British preschool show known worldwide (and the fifth most popular kids show on Netflix in 2022) follows young piglet Peppa and her family for everyday adventures.

These are in addition to previously announced Netflix animated titles for kids (not necessarily coming in 2024), including:

Astérix (Confirmed for 2024)

Bad Dinosaurs

Horton Hears A Who!

Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld

Mermaid Magic

One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish

The Witcher Kids Series

Wacky Wednesday

Wereworld

Netflix Kids Shows Renewed for New Seasons in 2024

Among the titles just announced to be renewed are:

Gabby’s Dollhouse – Currently on season 8 (and 57 episodes), the expanded episode order will take it to 100 episodes, which should be around 10-16 seasons when all is said and done.

– Currently on season 8 (and 57 episodes), the expanded episode order will take it to 100 episodes, which should be around 10-16 seasons when all is said and done. Not Quite Narwhal (Season 2) – DreamWorks Animation series.

– DreamWorks Animation series. Spirit Rangers (Season 3) – Chris Nee’s last active series at Netflix will be returning for additional episodes in 2024.

– Chris Nee’s last active series at Netflix will be returning for additional episodes in 2024. The Creature Cases (Chapter 4) – From Silvergate Media, we’ll be getting more episodes of this animated series following the adventures of Sam Snow and Kit Casey.

They join other confirmed family and kids shows returning in 2024, including:

Kitti Katz (Season 2)

The Dragon Prince (Season 6)

Unicorn Academy (Season 2)

Sonic Prime (Season 3)

Other shows in the roster currently awaiting renewal include:

Daniel Spellbound (Season 3)

Mech Cadets (Season 2)

My Dad The Bounty Hunter (Season 3)

My Little Pony Make Your Mark (Chapter 6)

Sharkdog (Season 4)

StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 2)

Supa Team 4 (Season 2)

What new kids’ shows are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2024? Let us know in the comments down below.