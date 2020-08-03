How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Fasten your seat belts because How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) will be returning for a third season on Netflix! Expect plenty of fireworks for season 3 as the fall of Mo’s drug empire is imminent.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) is a German original dark-comedy created by Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann. To date, the series is the most streamed German Original on Netflix.

The series is inspired by the true-life story of Maximilian S. who was found guilty in 2015 for the sale and distribution of over 914kg of drugs on the darknet and clearnet.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 3 Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 03/08/2020)

There haven’t been many German Originals thus far, but How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) has easily been the best of the small bunch.

Generating a faithful following in Germany, and garnering quite the fan following across the world, it isn’t surprising to see the series renewed for a third outing.

What to expect from the third season of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)?

Mo’s mini drug empire will fall in season 3 after we learn that the entire time he has been discussing the events of the story with a documentary team while in prison.

With his formers friends destroying everything to do with MyDrugs, the golden egg Good Times had has been eradicated, and Mo will have to answer to them, one way or another.

At the very least we know Mo lives, but he is guaranteed to end up in police custody.

When will How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 3 be on Netflix?

There was little under 14 months in-between the first and second seasons on Netflix.

If the third season were to be released on the same schedule, then we can expect the arrival of the next season of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) in September 2021.

Potential release date: Late Summer or Early Fall 2021.

Are you excited for a third season of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!