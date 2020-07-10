Early Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in August 2020

Welcome to an extremely early look at what’s set to hit Netflix in the United Kingdom (& Ireland in most instances) throughout the month of August 2020. We’ll be running through all the new movies, TV series, Netflix Originals and anything else scheduled to release for Brits.

To see an expanded list of the Originals coming out in August 2020, check our preview here.

Please note: this is an extremely early list of what’s coming out in August 2020 and doesn’t represent the full list of titles on the way. We’ll keep it updated as and when we get new titles to add.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in the UK in August 2020

Note: Release dates are subject to change.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 1st

American History X (1998) – Edward Norton drama about a former neo-nazi that’s trying to prevent his brother from following in the same direction.

Blade: Trinity (2004) – Third movie in the Blade franchise.

– Third movie in the Blade franchise. Bulletproof (1996) – Adam Sandler and Damon Wayans comedy movie.

– Adam Sandler and Damon Wayans comedy movie. Deep Impact (1998) – A comet is headed towards Earth in this disaster movie.

– A comet is headed towards Earth in this disaster movie. Duplicity (2009) – Tony Gilroy directed romantic comedy about two spies turned spies for huge corporations.

– Tony Gilroy directed romantic comedy about two spies turned spies for huge corporations. Flipped (2010) – Rob Reiner’s comedy about two childhood sweetheart growing up.

– Rob Reiner’s comedy about two childhood sweetheart growing up. Out of Sight (1998) – George Clooney stars in this comedy about a bank robber breaking out of jail

– George Clooney stars in this comedy about a bank robber breaking out of jail Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985) – Classic comedy family adventure featuring the eccentric Pee-Wee Herman.

– Classic comedy family adventure featuring the eccentric Pee-Wee Herman. Rumor Has It… (2005) – Jennifer Aniston romantic comedy.

– Jennifer Aniston romantic comedy. Super Monsters: The New Class (2020) N – Special for the Netflix Original kids series.

– Special for the Netflix Original kids series. The Governor (Season 1) – Nigerian political thriller series (was originally due for release on July 1st)

The Mask (1994) – The classic Jim Carrey comedy

– The classic Jim Carrey comedy Where’s The Money (2017) – Terry Crews stars in this goofy movie about a someone infiltrating an all-white college fraternity.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 3rd

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) – Comedy starring Shia LaBeouf about a young boy running away from his care home and hoping to achieve his dream of becoming a wrestler.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 4th

Sam Jay: 3 In the Morning (2020) N – Stand-up special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 6th

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan (2019) – War thriller set during the Vietnam war.

– War thriller set during the Vietnam war. The Rain (Season 3) N – The final season of the Danish series.

– The final season of the Danish series. The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4) N – The fourth (albeit in many cases unwanted) season of The Seven Deadly Sins that features a new anime studio behind the show.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 7th

Action Point (2018) – Johnny Knoxville stars as a daredevil looking to own and operate his own theme park.

– Johnny Knoxville stars as a daredevil looking to own and operate his own theme park. Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run (2020) N – German movie follow-up for the hit series.

– German movie follow-up for the hit series. The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2) N – Australian/New Zealand teen series.

– Australian/New Zealand teen series. Selling Sunset (Season 3) N – Reality series where realtors sell lavish homes.

– Reality series where realtors sell lavish homes. Superfly (2018) – Reboot of the 1970s movie about a hustler trying to settle a score against a rival crew.

– Reboot of the 1970s movie about a hustler trying to settle a score against a rival crew. Upgrade (2018) – Excellent horror sci-fi movie about a man who gets an experimental chip implanted to help get revenge.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series) N – Final entry in the Del Toro animated series.

– Final entry in the Del Toro animated series. Work It (2020) N – Dance comedy starring Sabrina Carpenter and Liza Koshy.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 14th

The Great Heist (Season 1) N – Colombian heist series.

– Colombian heist series. Project Power (2020) N – Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levit action blockbuster.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 20th

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (2020) N – Documentary on one man who spent his life trying to find aliens.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 21st

Lucifer (Season 5A) N – The first half of season 5 of the highly anticipated penultimate season for the Devil himself.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on August 28th