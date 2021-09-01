Hulu Original ‘The Hardy Boys’ Arrives on Netflix Canada

The Hulu Original series The Hardy Boys has just touched down on Netflix in Canada. The first season comprising of 13 episodes are now available and if you’re confused as to why a Hulu show is on Netflix, here’s why.

Based on the best-selling book series by Edward Stratemeyer, The Hardy Boys premiered on Hulu back in December 2020 after an extensive production schedule.

The Hardy Boys follows Frank and Joe Hardy who are two brothers trying to look into the mysterious goings-on in their town of Bridgeport.

The series stars Rohan Campbell, Alexander Elliot, James Tupper and Keana Lyn Bastidas. The first season consists of 13 episodes in total.

Season 2 is currently in development with it currently scheduled to premiere at some point in 2022.

Why has The Hardy Boys now arrived on Netflix Canada for September 1st when it’s run by Hulu? Well, that comes down to the distributor who isn’t Hulu. In this instance, the distribution rights have been sold in Canada by Nelvana International to YTV for broadcast and Netflix for digital.

The Hardy Boys isn’t the only Hulu Original title to have made its way onto Netflix overseas. Netflix in Asia (India, Philippines, Singapore, etc) carries both seasons of Castle Rock, the series based on the Stephen King novels. The Hulu movie Run starring Sarah Paulson was also sold to Netflix internationally where it even carries Netflix Original branding.

We don’t expect this to happen to much more often in the past. We suspect going forward any show or movie that is negotiated for Hulu will eventually arrive on Disney+’s Star service which carries a large selection of Hulu titles.

While Netflix Canada is the only region to have picked up The Hardy Boys for now, given the distributor it’s likely other regions could follow in due course.

Will you be checking out The Hardy Boys on Netflix Canada? Let us know in the comments down below.