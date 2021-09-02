‘Red Notice’: Netflix Release Date, Trailer & What We Know So Far

One of Netflix’s most expensive and lavish productions yet is just around the corner. Red Notice will star Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson and if you’re looking for a complete rundown of everything known so far about Red Notice, you’re in the right place.

Red Notice is an upcoming Netflix Original action-comedy-thriller written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. While Red Notice is the first Original to be directed by Thurber, it is the third collaboration between him and actor Dwayne Johnson, who previously starred in Thurber’s Central Intelligence and Skyscraper.

Prior to Netflix acquiring Red Notice, Universal and Legendary Pictures won the initial bidding war. But after Universal hesitated on the project, Netflix reportedly was fully committed to funding Red Notice which then saw the movie change hands.

When is the Red Notice Netflix release date?

A release date has finally been revealed for Red Notice! As reported by Deadline, it has been confirmed that Red Notice will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, November 12th, 2021.

Red Notice has been hotly anticipated as one of the biggest Netflix Originals to look forward to in 2021.

What is the plot of Red Notice?

In order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, INTERPOL puts out a Red Notice, a global alert for agents across the world.

Who are the cast members of Red Notice?

There are some huge names attached to the cast of Red Notice:

Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Dwayne Johnson Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle | Moana | Fast & Furious Ryan Reynolds Deadpool | Buried | 6 Underground Gal Gadot Wonder Woman | Justice League | Fast & Furious Ritu Arya The Umbrella Academy | Feel Good | Last Christmas Chris Diamantopoulos The Three Stooges | Mickey Mouse | Justice League Action Ivan Mbakop Loop | Victus | The Millennial Vincenzo Amato Unbroken | Golden Door | Respiro

The names of the roles played by Johnson, Reynolds, and Gadot haven’t been revealed, but their character descriptions have.

Dwayne Johnson will play the role of an INTERPOL agent and is regarded as the world’s greatest tracker. For an actor who feels like he’s starred in everything recently, Red Notice is surprisingly the first Netflix Original for Johnson.

Gal Gadot will portray the world’s greatest art thief. Red Notice is the first Netflix Original for the Wonder Woman actress.

We’re unsurprised to see that Ryan Reynold’s character in Red Notice is acknowledged as the world’s greatest con-man. Red Notice is the second Netflix Original for Reynolds, and also the second big-budget action Original for the Candian actor after previously starring in 6 Underground, which cost a reported $150 million.

What is the production status of Red Notice?

Official Production Status: Post-Production

Filming for Red Notice began in January 2020 but due to the global pandemic was delayed from March to September 2020. Once safety measures were implemented for the cast and crew, production was safely able to resume on September 14th.

Some of the cast finished filming their parts in October 2020 but filming officially wrapped up in Italy on November 18th, 2020.

Once Netflix officially won the rights to the movie, it was soon confirmed that production would be handled by Beau Flynn’s studio Flynn Picture Company.

Where did filming take place?

Filming took place across two locations, Atlanta, Georgia, and Sardina, Italy. The majority of filming took place in Atlanta, and only a week of shooting took place in Italy.

Is there a trailer for Red Notice?

Sort of.

The first glimpse we got of Red Notice was in the 2021 film preview where all three of the main stars intro’d Netflix’s 2021 movie slate.

A leaked trailer came courtesy of a mistimed Tweet which gave us the first full look at the new movie. Be warned, all versions of this trailer currently circulating are not the best quality so you may want to wait until the official trailer release which we suspect will now be imminent.

Will Red Notice be available to stream in 4K?

The vast majority of new Netflix Originals are available to stream in 4K, and Red Notice won’t be an exception.

If you want to watch Red Notice in 4K you will need a premium Netflix subscription, a 4K device, and an internet connection capable of maintaining 25 Mbps.

Are you going to be watching Red Notice on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!