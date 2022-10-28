Will K-Drama Series ‘If You Wish Upon Me’ be on Netflix?

Originally expected to hit Netflix, sadly, the KBS2 K-drama If You Wish Upon Me (fka Tell Me Your Wish) won’t be streaming on the platform. Starring Ji Chang Wook, If You Wish Upon Me is one of the most anticipated new releases of the year.

Tell Me Your Wish is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original drama series from the terrestrial television station KBS2. The series is directed by Kim Yong An, who previously directed The Cursed and Love Cells.

The series features many familiar faces to fans of K-dramas on Netflix.

Ji Chang Wook has been seen twice on Netflix in the past couple of years thanks to his leading roles in Lovestruck in the City and The Sound of Magic.

Choi Soo Young had a leading role in the popular tvN drama Run On, where she played the role of Seo Dan Ah. The actress also had a guest appearance in two episodes of Move to Heaven.

Sung Dong-Il has starred in multiple Netflix Originals; however, Tell Me Your Wish is the first time Dong-Il has had a leading role. Previously, he made guest appearances in both seasons of Hospital Playlist, Chief of Staff 2, and Prison Playbook. The actor has also been in supporting roles in Sisyphus: The Myth and Live.

The series will have a total of 16 episodes and here’s what you can expect:

“Yoon Gyeo Rye lived at an orphanage and spent time in prison. He struggles to have a normal life. He volunteers at a hospice. There, he works with volunteer team leader Kang Tae Sik and nurse Seo Yeon Joo.”

Why won’t If You Wish Upon Me be on Netflix?

Earlier in the year on MyDramaList, an August 2022 release date has been added as a placeholder and notably listed the show to release on Netflix internationally.

We reported on this fact soon after and have since had it clarified by a representative from A+E Korea that Netflix will not carry the show in any region.

This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise as Netflix has only ever acquired Korean shows from the likes of tvN, Studio Dragon, and JTBC.

Instead, the international rights are with Rakuten’s Viki where the series is streaming in regions like the US and the UK.

Do you wish If You Wish Upon Me was on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.