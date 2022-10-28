Netflix Movies You Can Watch in Theaters in November and December 2022

Over the years, Netflix has released dozens of movies into theaters either via awards festivals or limited releases. In November and December 2022, you’ll be able to catch many Netflix Original movies and documentaries in cinemas.

It’s been a busy fall for Netflix regarding limited theatrical releases. In October, you could catch Luckiest Girl Alive, Descendant, The Good Nurse, All Quiet on the Western Front, and Wendell & Wild in select theaters.

Watching these movies below in theaters isn’t as easy as it might seem, as not every exhibitor carries movies worldwide. You’ll likely have to do some digging and maybe even travel further afield to watch Netflix movies in theaters. Google is your friend for finding your local theater showing Netflix movies.

In the US, Cinemark, Marcus Theaters, and Harkins Theaters carry Netflix movies. Naturally, Netflix’s own theaters in New York and Los Angeles also carry its own movies.

In the UK, Showcase, Everyman Cinemas, and The Light carry movies from the streamer.

Every Movie/Documentary Releasing Theatrically in November/December 2022

Note: listed in order of Netflix release date. A number of previously announced select theatrical releases we haven’t been able to verify still releasing. This includes In Her Hands, The Noel Diary, and Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Is That Black Enough For You?!?

Theatrical Release Date: October 28th

Netflix Release Date: November 11th

Theatrical Window: 2 Weeks

Written, narrated, and directed by Elvis Mitchell, this documentary is described as a “deeply personal essay” telling the story of African American contribution to films released from the landmark era of the 70s.

The movie made its New York Film Festival on October 9th.

The Swimmers

Theatrical Release Date: November 11th

Netflix Release Date: November 23rd

Theatrical Window: 12 days

This highly anticipated movie directed by Sally El Hosaini has been hotly tipped for awards season in 2023.

The movie is based on a true story and follows two young sisters who flee Syria and eventually go on to compete in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Wonder

Theatrical Release Date: November 2nd

Netflix Release Date: November 16th

Theatrical Window: 2 Weeks

Having already featured at numerous awards festivals, including Telluride Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, London Film Festival, and San Sebastian Film Festival, you’ll be able to watch this Florence Pugh movie in theaters two weeks before its Netflix debut.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Theatrical Release: November 18th

Netflix Release Date: December 2nd

Theatrical Window: 2 Weeks

One of the animated movies getting a limited theatrical release in 2022 is Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, the new iteration of the classic Charles Dickens tale.

The new feature film is directed by Stephen Donnelly and features the voices of Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, and Johnny Flynn.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Theatrical Release: November 23rd, 2022 (US only)

Netflix Release Date: December 2nd

Theatrical Window: 9 days

Directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, this new adaptation of the D.H. Lawrence novel about the life of Lady Chatterley, a woman born to a life of wealth and privilege, who soon finds herself married to a man that she eventually falls out of love with.

Among the cast for the movie includes Emma Corrin, Jack O’Connell, Matthew Duckett, and Joely Richardson.

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

Theatrical Release: December 9th

Netflix Release Date: December 16th

Theatrical Window: 1 Week

Directed by Rory Kennedy, this documentary ” closely examines the Whakaari / White Island volcanic eruption of 2019 in which 22 lives were lost.”

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Theatrical Release: November 4th (October 27th in Mexico)

Netflix Release Date: December 16th

Theatrical Window: 42 days / 50 days

The highly anticipated movie from Alejandro G. Iñárritu marks his first major film since 2015’s The Revenant.

The movie is getting a wide release in Mexico, “followed by a limited theatrical release in the US, Spain, and Argentina on November 4th, before rolling out in a global expansion on November 18th.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (fka Knives Out 2)

Theatrical Release: November 23rd to 29th

Netflix Release Date: December 23rd

Theatrical Window: 1 Month

Tickets Go On Sale: October 10th

Undoubtedly one of Netflix’s biggest movies of 2022 is the long-anticipated sequel to the Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig epic Knives Out.

Unlike most others, the movie will be released a month ahead of its Netflix debut during Christmas and is the closest we’ve ever come to a wide theatrical release for a Netflix movie.

Netflix describes the 1-week window during Thanksgiving as a “preview event” or “sneak peek.” Still, for the first time, a Netflix movie can be seen in hundreds more theaters and through exhibitors who have never carried Netflix movies before.

For the first time, you’ll be able to watch a Netflix movie in AMC, Regal, and Cinemark theaters. Reports suggest that 600 theaters from these countries are showing the movie.

Outside the US, theaters in Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Germany, Spain, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand will also carry the movie.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Theatrical Release: December 9th

Streaming on Netflix: December 25th

Theatrical Window: 16 days

This is an upcoming adaptation of the award-winning musical based on the classic Roald Dahl book. Starring Emma Thompson and Alisha Weir, it tells the story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

If you’re in the United Kingdom, you will only have the opportunity to watch this movie in cinemas, given the streaming rights were not sold to Netflix UK and distribution is with Sony Pictures.

White Noise

Theatrical Release: November 25th

Netflix Release Date: December 30th

Theatrical Window: 35 days

First premiering at the New York Film Festival, White Noise is the second movie from the Netflix partnership with director Noah Baumbach adapting the Don DeLillo novel.

The movie features an all-star cast, including Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, and Raffey Cassidy.

The Pale Blue Eye

Theatrical Release: December 23rd, 2022

Streaming on Netflix: January 6th, 2023

Theatrical Window: 1 Week

The Christian Bale movie based on the Louis Bayard novel will be one of the first major releases of 2023 in the first week of January but be available in theaters the week before during the Christmas period.

How many of these Netflix movies will you check out in theaters in the next couple of months? Let us know in the comments.