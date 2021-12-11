Is ‘Elf’ on Netflix for Christmas 2021?

Elf has become one of the all-time Christmas greats, and a must-watch for many at Christmas time. 13 Netflix regions are streaming the Christmas classic in 2021. Here’s your Netflix streaming guide for Elf in 2021.

Will Ferrell plays the role of Buddy the Elf who is a little different from all of the other elves in the North Pole. Once he starts questioning why he’s different, Santa sends him on a trip to New York City in search of his real father. The hilarity comes from the fact that Buddy isn’t very well adjusted for the big apple and chaos ensues.

Alongside Ferrell is James Caan, Amy Sedaris, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Dinklage, Artie Lange, and Daniel Tay. Without a doubt, this is probably the most popular Christmas movie currently available with only a handful of classics even close to rivaling it. It’s likely the reason that Will Ferrell pretty much stars in everything nowadays.

Is Elf on Netflix in the United States?

Elf hasn’t been available on Netflix for over a year and a half. It was last added to Netflix back in July 2020 before then departing a month later in August 2020.

Now while Elf still may come to other streaming services, the movie’s default location is now on HBO Max. That’s because that’s where Warner Brothers movie library mostly now resides. According to JustWatch, the movie is also once again available on Starz for 2021.

The movie is also available on Netflix’s DVD rental platform. Just be warned, demand may be high this time of year and consider postal times too.

Is Elf on Netflix in the United Kingdom, Australia or Canada?

Nope. None of the major English countries are streaming Elf this year either.

Unlike 2020, the movie does have a streaming home for the holidays. That’s with Sky Cinema and therefore Now Movies.

You have two options in Canada for watching Elf in 2021 (it wasn’t available on streaming for Christmas 2020) with Crave holding the license this year as well as Starz.

Netflix Australia is once again streaming the movie for the holidays! Netflix AU last held the movie back in 2017 and is streaming it again for 2021 alongside Paramount+ and Stan.

Is Elf on other Netflix Regions?

According to Unogs, the movie is streaming in multiple other regions for 2021. In total, 13 regions are streaming it for Christmas 2021 (that’s down from 16 in 2020).

The countries (excluding Australia) includes:

Belgium

Czech Republic

Germany

Hungary

Italy

Japan

The Netherlands

Poland

Romania

Slovakia

South Africa

Switzerland

Elf was featured in Netflix docu-series The Movies That Made Us

All is not completely lost for Netflix subscribers. As with Home Alone, Elf was featured in a Netflix docuseries.

Released in 2020, The Holiday Movies That Made Us (later moved into The Movies That Made Us season 3) has an episode dedicated to covering the development, the production of the movie and the impact of the movie now close to 20 years later.

Is Elf streaming on Netflix in your region for 2021? Let us know in the comments down below.