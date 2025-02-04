JTBC K-Drama ‘Heavenly Ever After’ Coming to Netflix in April 2025

What is expected to be a real tear jerker is Netflix’s upcoming romantic-fantasy series, Heavenly Ever After. The series from Korean network jTBC arrives on Netflix in April 2025. It will star Kim Hye Ja and Han Ji Min. Here’s everything we know so far about Heavenly Ever After on Netflix.

Heavenly Ever After is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original romance drama directed by Kim Seok Yoon, and directed by Lee Nam Gyu.

When is Heavenly Ever After coming to Netflix?

Netflix unveiled its 2025 Korean slate, which revealed that the K-drama is coming to Netflix in April 2025.

An exact release date has yet to be revealed, but episodes will reportedly air on Saturdays and Sundays. If correct, the series will debut on either the 5th, 12th, 19th, or 26th of April 2025.

For now, we await an official announcement from Netflix or JTBC.

What is the plot of Heavenly Ever After?

After leading a long and happy life, Hae-sook passes away and ascends to heaven, where she is reunited with her dead husband, Nak-joon, who looks like he did when he was in his 30s. Their love transcends their earthly lives.

Who are the cast members of Heavenly Ever After?

Kim Hye Ja plays Hae Sook. The actress has had an extensive career spanning over five decades. She was previously seen on Netflix in the melodrama Our Blues. She’s also held leading roles in K-dramas such as The Light in Your Eyes, Dear My Friends, Woman, and What A Woman Lives For.

Son Suk Ku plays Nak-joon. The actor was previously seen on Netflix in the K-drama thriller A Killer Paradox, DP, My Liberation Notes, Be Melodramatic, and Designated Survivor: 60 Days.

Han Ji Min, Lee Jung Eun, and Ryu Deok Hwan also have lead roles in the series. Han Ji Min has had roles on Netflix in K-dramas such as Behind Your Touch and Our Blues. Lee Jung Eun has starred in several Netflix K-dramas, such as The Trunk, The Frog, Miss Night and Day, Behind Your Touch, Our Blues, and plenty more. As for Ryu Deok Hwan, the actor will make their Netflix debut in Heavenly Ever After.

No supporting cast members have been revealed as of yet.

What’s the production status of Heavenly Ever After?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for Heavenly Ever After took place between June 1st, 2024 and October 30th, 2024.

Are you excited to watch Heavenly Ever After on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!