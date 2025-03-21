10 Best Anthology Series on Netflix in 2025

In this list, we walk you through 10 of the best anthology shows that Netflix offers. Whether live-action or animated, fantasy, science fiction, or horror — we’ve got something for you!

The anthology series is one of the most popular television formats out there. From classics like The Twilight Zone, to modern masterpieces like Black Mirror — we’ve got a gluttony of shows to choose from. Netflix itself has a huge library of anthology titles. Allow us to introduce you to 10 of the very best that the streamer has to offer!

10 Japanese Tales of the Macabre

Genre: Animation, Drama, Horror

Animation, Drama, Horror Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: January 19, 2023

January 19, 2023 Cast: Riho Sugiyama, Daisuke Kishio, Rie Suegara, Yumiri Hanamori, Yuji Mitsuya, Hiro Shimono

Riho Sugiyama, Daisuke Kishio, Rie Suegara, Yumiri Hanamori, Yuji Mitsuya, Hiro Shimono Language: Japanese

Japanese Runtime: 25 mins Watch on Netflix

The title of this show pretty much explains itself. Japanese Tales of the Macabre adapts various stories from legendary manga artist Junji Ito, including such beloved works as The Hanging Balloons, Sōichi, and Tomie. Praised for being faithful to the original manga, the series explores everything from psychological horror to grotesque, visceral terrors.

The animated series aired on Netflix in 2023, telling 20 brilliant stories adapted from manga collections.

9 Til Death Do Us Part

Genre: Drama

Drama Rating: TV-14

TV-14 Release Date: August 15, 2019

August 15, 2019 Director: Cho Li, Chen Hung-yi, Weica Wang, Liu Bang-yao, Lin Guan-fu, Shen Chi, YC Tom Lee

Cho Li, Chen Hung-yi, Weica Wang, Liu Bang-yao, Lin Guan-fu, Shen Chi, YC Tom Lee Cast: Wen Chen-ling, River Huang, Lin He-xuan, Phoebe Lin, Janel Tsai, Dara Hanfman

Wen Chen-ling, River Huang, Lin He-xuan, Phoebe Lin, Janel Tsai, Dara Hanfman Language: Mandarin Watch on Netflix

Based on speculative stories from Taiwanese company MirrorFiction, Til Death Do Us Part is a science fiction thriller anthology show. The 7-episode series is dark, gritty, and explores humanity’s deepest desires and fears. Stories range from time-loops, to the dangers of social media.

Til Death Do Us Part is a violent and thought-provoking anthology, providing a fascinating commentary on desires, emotions, relationships, and society.

8 The Grimm Variations

Genre: Animation, Drama, Fantasy

Animation, Drama, Fantasy Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: April 17, 2024

April 17, 2024 Cast: Misato Fukuen, Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Kenji Nojima, Rie Kugimiya, Yumi Uchiyama, Ayane Sakura

Misato Fukuen, Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Kenji Nojima, Rie Kugimiya, Yumi Uchiyama, Ayane Sakura Language: Japanese

Japanese Runtime: 44 mins Watch on Netflix

In the 1800s, Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm collected some of the most iconic fairytales known to man. We’re talking Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Hansel & Gretel, Rapunzel — the list goes on. Over the years, these stories have become household titles, being adapted to everything from film, to stage, and beyond.

This brings us to The Grimm Variations, a Japanese anime series that retells some of the Grimm’s most well-known tales in unique and creative ways. Some of the fairytales it retells include Cinderella, The Pied Piper, and Hansel & Gretel. The series was commended for its creativity, and it currently stands at a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes!

7 Haunted

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Horror

Comedy, Fantasy, Horror Rating: R

R Release Date: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Director: Michael Tiddes

Michael Tiddes Cast: Marlon Wayans, Essence Atkins, Marlene Forte

Marlon Wayans, Essence Atkins, Marlene Forte Language: English

English Runtime: 86 min Watch on Netflix

Haunted is one of the most unique shows on Netflix. The series is told in a documentary style, where individuals share their paranormal encounters and experiences, surrounded by friends and family. The stories are told through chilling re-enactments. Episodes are short and sweet, ranging from 20-30 minutes per episode.

Some highlights from the series include Cult of Torture, where a man shares his disturbing experience with a religious conversion therapy cult. There’s also Ward of Evil, which follows a lady who faces a peculiar force while working as a nurse with dementia patients.

6 Tomorrow and I

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi

Drama, Sci-Fi Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: December 4, 2024

December 4, 2024 Cast: Luka Sero, Chananticha Chaipa, Violette Wautier

Luka Sero, Chananticha Chaipa, Violette Wautier Language: Thai Watch on Netflix

This anthology tells its story through the lens of technological breakthroughs and humanity’s relationship with them. Sound familiar? Yes, it does share numerous similarities to Black Mirror. Through its four episodes, the series dives into what a future Thailand could look like, from robotics to A.I. religions to apocalyptic rain and cloning.

If you love Black Mirror and find yourself in need of something to fill the gap, Tomorrow and I isn’t perfect, but it’s a fantastic option.

5 Bloodride

Genre: Horror

Horror Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: March 13, 2020

March 13, 2020 Language: Norwegian Watch on Netflix

Think of Bloodride as a Scandinavian version of Black Mirror, with more of a focus on the macabre than technological threats. The 6-episode anthology series is designed to shock you to your core, while also delivering a little bleak humour. It offers up a creepy, bizarre atmosphere that’s unsettling from the outset.

The series sets the scene inside a spectral bus headed to a mystery location, where doomed passengers recount their grizzly fates. It’s perfect for fans of American Horror Story.

4 Slasher

Genre: Crime, Drama, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Horror, Mystery, Thriller Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: June 23, 2020

June 23, 2020 Cast: Dean McDermott, Joanne Vannicola, Paula Brancati, Christopher Jacot

Dean McDermott, Joanne Vannicola, Paula Brancati, Christopher Jacot Language: English

English Runtime: 60 min Watch on Netflix

Slasher isn’t for the squeamish! Created by Aaron Martin, each season follows a different masked killer, in a different setting, each with a different motive for killing. Through suspenseful, violent, and scary episodes, the series has constant twists and turns, untangling the killer’s motivation through a web of secrets.

Slasher is for you if you love gruesome and violent movies and series like American Horror Story and Saw. Sadly, Netflix never got the newer seasons, Flesh & Blood and Ripper (they’re locked to Shudder), but still houses the first three seasons.

3 Cabinet of Curiosities

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Drama, Horror, Mystery Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: October 25, 2022

October 25, 2022 Cast: Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, F. Murray Abraham

Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, F. Murray Abraham Language: English

English Runtime: 60 mins Watch on Netflix

From legendary director, Guillermo del Toro comes Cabinet of Curiosities, an anthology series intended to be mind-bending to the core. Presented by the master of horror himself, Cabinet of Curiosities tells short, one-shot horror tales. The 8-episode season is a mixed bag. Some of the best episodes include Graveyard Rats, where a grave robber becomes trapped underground and faces an attack by an army of rodents, and The Autopsy, where a sheriff investigates a dead body in the woods and uncovers the terrifying events that caused the death.

It’s not expected the series is coming back for a second season right now given that GDT is currently attached to a number of other Netflix projects, not least Frankenstein coming up later this year, but fingers crossed this gets revisited in some fashion in the future.

2 Love, Death + Robots

Genre: Animation, Short, Action

Animation, Short, Action Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: May 20, 2022

May 20, 2022 Cast: Scott Whyte, Nolan North, Steven Pacey

Scott Whyte, Nolan North, Steven Pacey Language: English

English Runtime: 15 min Watch on Netflix

Created by Tim Miller and David Fincher, Love, Death + Robots is one of the world’s most popular anthology series. Through numerous gorgeous animation styles, the series dives into a variety of genres, including science fiction, fantasy, horror, and comedy. Some of the show’s most popular themes are post-apocalyptic survival stories, A.I., dark comedy, and mortality. It’s hard to explain Love, Death + Robots in one sentence because it’s so sprawling and wide-ranging in its content. You’ll have to trust me on this one. Anthology series can be hit and miss, but this one is mostly hit after hit.

It’s the ultimate box of chocolates; you never know what you’re gonna get. But be warned, if you’re anything like me, you’ll binge them all in one day and be left craving more. We’re still waiting for the next volume which is expected imminently.

1 Black Mirror

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: June 15, 2023

June 15, 2023 Cast: Daniel Lapaine, Hannah John-Kamen, Michaela Coel

Daniel Lapaine, Hannah John-Kamen, Michaela Coel Language: English

English Runtime: 60 min Watch on Netflix

Black Mirror needs no introduction. The British sci-fi anthology series from Charlie Brooker is perhaps the most popular show in its niche. Black Mirror dives deep into psychological horror through unique and twisted tales that show dangers that await humanity if huge technological breakthroughs continue to occur. The series has been running for 6 seasons so far, with the seventh installment coming in April!

The series is designed to shock you, disturb you, and leave storylines lingering in your mind long after viewing. In fact, the term “black mirror” has become an everyday phrase for many in reference to the show’s mind-bending tales.