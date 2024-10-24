K-Dramas Netflix News and Previews

‘The Wonder Fools’ in Netflix Superhero K-Drama: Park Eun Bin and Cha Eun Woo Cast & Filming Underway

Filming has begun on the Netflix superhero k-drama starring Park Eun Bin and Cha Eun Won.

The Wonder Fools Netflix Superhero K Drama Preview

Picture: Park Eun Bin (left) and Cha Eun Woo (right)

The incredible Park Eun Bin and the talented K-pop idol Cha Eun Woo have been cast in Netflix’s superhero K-drama The Wonder Fools. Filming is underway and will last until May 2025. We’ll keep track of everything you need to know about the K-drama, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

The Wonder Fools is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original superhero drama series written by Kang Eun Kyung (Gyeongseong Creature) and directed by Yoo In Shik (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

What is the plot of The Wonder Fools?

In a world where super-powered beings exist, those with flawed superpowers are also known as “defective superhumans.” These individuals may possess superhuman abilities but cannot fully control them or use them at will.

Who are the cast of The Wonder Fools?

Park Eun Bin plays Eun Chae Ni. She will be familiar to Netflix subscribers as Woo Young Woo in tvN’s smash hit K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo. She is reprising the role in the series’ upcoming second season. Eun Bin is becoming one of Korea’s favorite leading ladies after starring in popular K-dramas such as Castaway Diva, The King’s Affection, Do You Like Brahms, Hot Stove League, and The Ghost Detective.

Park Eun Bin Cast The Wonder Fools Netflix Superhero K Drama

Pictured: Park Eun Bin in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Castaway Diva, and The King’s Affection

Cha Eun Woo plays Lee Un Jeong. The singer and actor is part of the K-pop idol group Astro and has been acting since 2014. However, he has yet to star in a Netflix Original series and will be making his Netflix debut in The Wonder Fools. In his acting career, Eun Woo is known for his roles in K-dramas such as True Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, Island, and Wonderful World.

Cha Eun Woo Cast The Wonder Fools Netflix Superhero K Drama

Picture: Cha Eun Woo in True Beauty (left), Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung (right), performing on stage in Yokohama, Japan.

What is the production status of The Wonder Fools?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

Filming for The Wonder Fools began on October 22nd, 2024, and is currently scheduled for a long shoot that will conclude on May 22nd, 2025.

When is The Wonder Fools coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the filming schedule, we can confirm the series won’t be available in the first half of 2025.

If we are lucky, the K-drama will arrive before the end of 2025. However, a release in early or Spring 2026 is more realistic.

Are you looking forward to watching The Wonder Fools on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

