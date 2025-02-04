‘The Potato Lab’ Weekly K-Drama Coming to Netflix in March 2025

A brand new K-drama from tvN, The Potato Lab, is coming to Netflix in March 2025! The series will star Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin in an office romance at a potato research facility. Here’s everything we know about The Potato Lab on Netflix.

The Potato Lab is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original romantic-comedy series directed by Kang Il Soo, and written by Kim Ho Soo.

When is The Potato Lab coming to Netflix?

As part of Netflix’s Next on Netflix preview for the Korean Slate for 2025, the streaming service revealed that the TVN K-drama The Potato Lab is coming on March 1st, 2025.

There will be a total of 12 episodes, with new episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday until the finale, which is scheduled for April 6th, 2025.

What is the plot of The Potato Lab?

Set in a mountain valley at a Potato Research Institute, Kim Mi Gyeong, a potato researcher with 12 years at the institute, is working on a secret project to create a brand-new potato. However, her life and career are thrown a curveball when So Baek Ho is appointed as the institute’s new director. What starts as an office rivalry soon turns to romance.

Who are the cast members of The Potato Lab?

Lee Sun Bin plays the role of Kim Mi Gyeong. The only time the actress has been seen on Netflix was in a guest role in the first season of The Uncanny Counter. She has starred in popular K-dramas such as Boyhood, Work Later, Drink Now, and Team Bulldog: Off Duty Investigation.

Kang Tae Oh plays the role of So Baek Ho. Fans of the extremely popular K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo will recognize the actor for his role as Lee Jun Ho. The actor has also starred on Netflix K-dramas such as Thirty-Nine and Run On.

Lee Hak Joo plays the role of Park Gi Se. He previously starred in the Netflix K-drama My Name in the supporting role of Jung Tae Joo and in a guest role in Be Melodramatic. Arguably, the biggest K-drama the actor has starred in is The World of the Married.

Shin Hyun Seung plays the role of Kim Hwan Gyeong. The actor has yet to star in a Netflix K-drama but has held leading roles in K-dramas such as Secret Playlist, Han River Police, Pumpkin Time, and So Not Worth It.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Kim Ga Eun as Lee Ong Ju.

Kwak Ja Hyung as Ko Jeong Hae.

Yoo Seung Mok as Bu Jae Jung.

Woo Jeong Won as Ju Seung Hui.

Nam Hyun Woo as Kwon Hui Dong.

Kim Ji Ah as Jang Seul Gi.

Yoon Jung Sub as Lee Chung Hyeon.

Jin Ga Eun.

