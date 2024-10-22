K-Dramas Netflix News and Previews

‘The Trunk’ Netflix K-Drama: November 2024 Release & Everything We Know So Far

The Trunk starring Seo Hyun Jin and Gong Yoo will be released on Netflix in November 2024.

The Trunk Korean Drama Season Netflix November Release

Picture: The Trunk – Netflix

Train to Busan’s Gong Yoo and Record of Youth’s Seo Hyun Jin will star in Netflix’s romantic K-drama series, The TrunkComing to Netflix in November 2024, we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about The Trunk, including cast news, production updates, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

The Trunk is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic drama series directed by Kim Kyu Tae (Live) and written by screenwriter Park Eun Young (Hwarang). The series is an adaptation of the novel of the same name.

When is the The Trunk Netflix release date?

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date. However, we can confirm The Trunk is scheduled to premiere on Netflix sometime in November 2024.

What is the plot of The Trunk?

The synopsis for The Trunk has been sourced from Soompi:

“Trunk” follows the lives of Noh In Ji, head of a fixed-term marriage service agency named NM that fixes its clients a marriage life with their dream spouses, and the music producer Han Jung Won. Neither of them agrees with the idea of marriage… even though her career revolves around it, Noh In Ji prefers to stay single, while Han Jung Won firmly believes all marriages are deceit.

Who are the cast members of Trunk?

Gong Yoo will play the lead role of Han Jeong Won. An instantly recognizable face to the millions of Netflix subscribers worldwide, Gong Yoo played the salesman that recruited Seong Gi Hoon in Squid Game. He also starred in the Netflix sci-fi K-drama The Silent Sea. Outside of Netflix Gong Yoo is most well known for playing the lead roles in Train to Busaan, and Goblin.

Gong Yoo Trunk Netflix K Drama Jpg

Picture: Gong Yoo

Seo Hyun Jin will play the lead role of Noh In Ji. Netflix subscribers will be familiar with Seo Hyun Jin thanks to her roles in dramas such as Record of Youth and You Are My Spring. Outside of Netflix, she is most well for starring in dramas such as Here Comes Mr. Oh, Goddess of Fire, and Ddo Oh Hae Young.

Seo0hyun Jin Trunk Netflix K Drama Jpg

Picture: Seo Hyun Jin

The supporting cast members confirmed so far are Jung Yun Ha, and Kim Dong Won.

What is the production status of The Trunk?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 22/10/2024)

Filming took place between August 28th, 2023, and February 28th, 2024.

Are you looking forward to watching The Trunk on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

