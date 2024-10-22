Netflix News and Previews Reality

‘Zombieverse: New Blood’ Korean Horror Reality Series is Coming to Netflix in November 2024

Zombieverse returns for a second season with new and familiar faces on Netflix in November 2024.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments

Zombieverse Season Netflix November Release

The second season of Zombieverse, now Zombieverse: New Blood, will premiere on Netflix in November 2024. It will feature new challenges, new contestants, and familiar faces. 

Zombieverse was initially one of the most exciting additions to the Netflix library in 2023. However, the series received a mixed response due to its format, particularly the challenges that the contestants were asked to complete.

When is Zombieverse: New Blood coming to Netflix?

We can confirm that the second season of Zombieverse, which is now titled Zombieverse: New Blood, will premiere on Netflix on November 19th, 2024.

Who is in the cast of Zombieverse: New Blood?

We have covered the cast in more detail, but here’s a round-up of which celebrities will star in Zombieverse: New Blood.

  • Cho Saeho – Comedian and TV personality.
  • Defconn Rapper, and TV and Internet personality.
  • Taeyeon – K-pop idol.
  • Yook Sung Jae – Singer-songwriter and actor.
  • Code Kunst – Rapper.
  • Kwon Eunbi Actress and singer.
  • Kim Seon Tae – Civil servant turned YouTuber.
  • Andre Rush – A former military veteran and the Chef.
New Cast Zombieverse Season 2 Cast Revealed

Picture from top left to bottom right: Cho Saeho, Defconn, Taeyeon, Yook Sung Jae, Code Kunst, Kwon Eubi, Kim Seon Tae and Andre Rush.

There are also several returning cast members from the first season.

  • Ro Hong Chul – The “villain” of the first season, and believed to be dead, returns for yet more challenges.
  • Lee Si-young – One of the strongest survivors in season 1, her leadership and reliance will be needed to lead the next batch.
  • DinDin – The rapper, producer, TV, and radio personality returns to face the hordes of undead once more.
  • Dex – The former special forces operator will be imperative for survival.
  • Tsuki – An “unshakeable loyalty” will make her a key part of everyone’s survival.
  • Yiombi Patricia – Not afraid to make key decisions in a crisis, her strategies and decision-making will be needed to outwit the undead horde.
Returning Cast Zombieverse Season 2 Cast Revealed

Pictured from top left to bottom right: Ro Hung-chul, Lee Si-young, DinDin, Dex, Tsuki and Yiombi Patricia

What quests will we see in Zombieverse: New Blood?

Netflix has revealed that the second season of Zombieverse will expand beyond the streets of Seoul. Brand new and even more challenging tasks await the survivors as they try to outsmart the seemingly endless ranks of the undead.

Are you excited to watch Zombieverse: New Blood on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

Newest Articles - Reality

Recommended from What's on Netflix

‘Zombieverse’ Season 2 Cast Confirmed

‘Zombieverse’ Season 2 Cast Confirmed

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Interview With ‘Blood of Zeus’ Creators Charley & Vlas Parlapanides on the Returning Netflix Animated Series

Interview With ‘Blood of Zeus’ Creators Charley & Vlas Parlapanides on the Returning Netflix Animated Series

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 21st to 27th, 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 21st to 27th, 2024