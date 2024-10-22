‘Zombieverse: New Blood’ Korean Horror Reality Series is Coming to Netflix in November 2024

The second season of Zombieverse, now Zombieverse: New Blood, will premiere on Netflix in November 2024. It will feature new challenges, new contestants, and familiar faces.

Zombieverse was initially one of the most exciting additions to the Netflix library in 2023. However, the series received a mixed response due to its format, particularly the challenges that the contestants were asked to complete.

When is Zombieverse: New Blood coming to Netflix?

We can confirm that the second season of Zombieverse, which is now titled Zombieverse: New Blood, will premiere on Netflix on November 19th, 2024.

Who is in the cast of Zombieverse: New Blood?

We have covered the cast in more detail, but here’s a round-up of which celebrities will star in Zombieverse: New Blood.

Cho Saeho – Comedian and TV personality.

Comedian and TV personality. Defconn – Rapper, and TV and Internet personality.

Rapper, and TV and Internet personality. Taeyeon – K-pop idol.

K-pop idol. Yook Sung Jae – Singer-songwriter and actor.

Singer-songwriter and actor. Code Kunst – Rapper.

Rapper. Kwon Eunbi – Actress and singer.

Actress and singer. Kim Seon Tae – Civil servant turned YouTuber.

Civil servant turned YouTuber. Andre Rush – A former military veteran and the Chef.

There are also several returning cast members from the first season.

Ro Hong Chul – The “villain” of the first season, and believed to be dead, returns for yet more challenges.

– The “villain” of the first season, and believed to be dead, returns for yet more challenges. Lee Si-young – One of the strongest survivors in season 1, her leadership and reliance will be needed to lead the next batch.

– One of the strongest survivors in season 1, her leadership and reliance will be needed to lead the next batch. DinDin – The rapper, producer, TV, and radio personality returns to face the hordes of undead once more.

– The rapper, producer, TV, and radio personality returns to face the hordes of undead once more. Dex – The former special forces operator will be imperative for survival.

– The former special forces operator will be imperative for survival. Tsuki – An “unshakeable loyalty” will make her a key part of everyone’s survival.

– An “unshakeable loyalty” will make her a key part of everyone’s survival. Yiombi Patricia – Not afraid to make key decisions in a crisis, her strategies and decision-making will be needed to outwit the undead horde.

What quests will we see in Zombieverse: New Blood?

Netflix has revealed that the second season of Zombieverse will expand beyond the streets of Seoul. Brand new and even more challenging tasks await the survivors as they try to outsmart the seemingly endless ranks of the undead.

Are you excited to watch Zombieverse: New Blood on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!