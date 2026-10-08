‘An Innocent Girl’ Netflix Movie: Cast, Plot & Expected 2027 Release Date Window

Kerry Washington, James Marsden, and Chloe East will star in Netflix’s erotic thriller, An Innocent Girl. The film is currently in post-production, and we expect it to be released on Netflix sometime in 2027. Here’s everything we know about An Innocent Girl on Netflix.

An Innocent Girl is an upcoming Netflix Original erotic thriller directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Carry-On) and written by Michael Mohan (The Voyeurs), Marc Guggenheim (Arrow), and Carly Way (Mad Men). Kerry Washington has been confirmed to be an executive producer alongside Mike McGrath, Scott Greenberg, and writer Marc Guggenheim. Producing the film is Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter for Berlanti/Schecter Films.

What is the plot of An Innocent Girl?

The synopsis for An Innocent Girl has been sourced from Production Weekly:

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

In this dramatic psychological thriller, fresh-out-of-Harvard idealist Sophie Walker arrives in Washington determined to change the world, only to be seduced by a high-powered D.C. couple — the Vice President and her husband — and drawn into a clandestine affair that plunges her into a dangerous web of sex, power, and murder.

Who are the cast members of An Innocent Girl?

The first three cast members confirmed for An Innocent Girl were Kerry Washington, James Marsden, and Chloe East.

Kerry Washington will play an unnamed lead role, likely the “Second Lady,” i.e., the Vice President’s wife. Washington is no stranger to Netflix; she has starred in several films on the platform, including American Son, The Prom, The School for Good and Evil, Tyler Perry’s The Six Triple Eight, and the Knives Out sequel Wake Up Dead Man. She will also star in Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s upcoming Netflix film Animals.

James Marsden is likely playing the Vice President. To date, Marsden has starred in three Netflix projects: the black comedy Dead to Me, Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy film Unfrosted, and the animated series Green Eggs and Ham. He is best known for playing Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, in the X-Men movies, which he will reprise in Avengers: Doomsday, and for playing Tom Wachowski in the Sonic the Hedgehog films.

Chloe East is most likely playing Sophie Walker. To date, East’s only Netflix role is Emily Morgan in the black comedy series No Good Deed. She has starred in films such as The Fabelmans, Heretic, Atropia, and A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons)

(The Four Seasons) Kim Dickens (Fear the Walking Dead)

(Fear the Walking Dead) Chris Coy (The End of Oak Street) as Gideon

(The End of Oak Street) as Gideon Paul Sparks (House of Cards) as Kiefer

(House of Cards) as Kiefer Rob Corddry (Hot Tub Time Machine)

What is the production status of An Innocent Girl?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for An Innocent Girl began on April 23, 2026, and wrapped in early June 2026 in Bergen County and Middletown, New Jersey.

When is An Innocent Girl released on Netflix?

Netflix has not yet revealed a release date or window for the film, but we expect An Innocent Girl to be released in the first half of 2027.

For now, we await further updates from Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching An Innocent Girl on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!