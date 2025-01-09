‘No Good Deed’ Season 2: Will Netflix Renew or Cancel?

Liz Feldman’s highly anticipated return to Netflix after three seasons of the beloved Dead to Me came in December with the new dark comedy series No Good Deed. Will Netflix renew the show for a second season? How are the viewership stats looking? Here’s the latest on the future of the series.

In case you missed it, the first season of No Good Deed premiered on December 12th, 2024, with eight episodes. The impressive ensemble cast includes Linda Cardellini, Lisa Kudrow, Teyonah Parris, Ray Romano, and Luke Wilson. The story revolves around multiple couples competing over a highly sought-after property.

The series garnered positive reviews, with season 1 earning the coveted Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Many praised the twists and turns throughout the series and the excellent performances delivered by its well-known cast.

Will Netflix Renew or Cancel No Good Deed?

Current Renewal Status: Pending

Our Renewal Prediction

Leaning Cancelation

Unfortunately, based on the show’s performance in Netflix’s top 10 rankings after a full month, we’re leaning toward a possible cancellation, though there are a few factors worth considering.

Netflix has historically been more lenient with renewing comedy series compared to scripted dramas, often placing less emphasis on viewership. Examples include The Vince Staples Show and Mo, which failed to make Netflix’s top 10 but still received renewals. Similarly, Survival of the Thickest and The Upshaws continue to be renewed despite lower viewership numbers, although their smaller budgets likely played a role. It’s unclear if this budget-friendly factor applies to No Good Deed.

In interviews with Hollywood Trades, Liz Feldman expressed optimism about the show’s chances of renewal. Speaking with Variety, the outlet noted that Feldman had already considered the direction for a second season. Feldman shared, “I’ll just say that I always had a Season 2 in mind, and I do think that a show like this has legs if it is done cleverly. I’m very excited to sit down and talk to Netflix about what those plans are. They know a little bit, but I do think that this show has some life left to live, and I really hope that we get to see it through.”

The story itself also leaves room for more episodes, as we’ll explore further below.

How Are the Viewership Stats for No Good Deed So Far?

Let’s examine the viewership statistics for No Good Deed, drawing from various sources, including Netflix’s official weekly top 10 rankings.

Unfortunately, the show didn’t gain immediate traction in Netflix’s top 10. Over its first four weeks, the title accumulated 75.90 million hours of viewing time between December 8th and January 5th, 2025, equivalent to 16.6 million views. The show peaked in its first week but saw a 52% drop in viewership from weeks 2 to 3. Here’s the week-by-week breakdown:

Week in Top 10 Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Weekly Rank 1 December 8th, 2024 to December 15th, 2024 27,400,000 (New) 6,000,000 3 2 December 15th, 2024 to December 22nd, 2024 25,600,000 (-7%) 5,600,000 3 3 December 22nd, 2024 to December 29th, 2024 12,300,000 (-52%) 2,700,000 8 4 December 29th, 2024 to January 5th, 2025 10,600,000 (-14%) 2,300,000 7

These figures don’t exist in isolation, so let’s compare the show’s performance in its first four weeks with other notable new series from 2023 and 2024:

When comparing its performance to high-profile cancellations from 2024, No Good Deed finds itself within the danger zone. Although it performed slightly better than some, its viewership still falls short of what might be expected for a safer renewal.

FlixPatrol data reveals where the show has performed best and how long it stayed in the Netflix top 10. Top-performing countries include the United States, Canada, and Australia, with moderate success across Europe and the Nordics. In the U.S., the show remained in the Netflix TV top 10 for 28 days, just shy of the 30-day benchmark often seen as indicative of renewal potential.

What to Expect From No Good Deed Season 2, If Renewed

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

The show certainly has more stories to tell and secrets to unravel, even though the main plot thread was neatly resolved in season 1.

Season 1 concluded with a revelation about Jacob’s death, initially believed to result from a botched robbery. It’s revealed that he was involved in a fatal altercation with his neighbor, Margo, who secretly shot him. While Jacob’s sister Emily mistakenly believed she was responsible, the truth exposes Jacob as the neighborhood burglar entangled in an illicit relationship with Margo. Ultimately, Margo acted to protect her husband’s wealth. By the finale, justice is served as Margo is arrested, and the Morgan family begins to heal and move forward.

The finale sets up new beginnings for the Morgans and other characters. The Morgans, freed from guilt and grief, move to a new home. Mikey reconciles with his estranged son, and new homeowners Sarah and Leslie take over the Morgans’ former house, bringing manipulative undertones. Meanwhile, Dennis and Carla, now in possession of Margo’s burned-down mansion, confront their own relationship’s hidden secrets.

Fans speculate that No Good Deed could adopt an anthology format for season 2, focusing on new couples battling over a different property, much like Beef is introducing new characters for its second season.

Do you hope Netflix renews No Good Deed for season 2? Let us know in the comments below.