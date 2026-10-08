Netflix Adding CBS Sitcom ‘The Neighborhood’ with Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield

Netflix is adding to its growing collection of network sitcoms. We can confirm multiple seasons (it’s expected all eight) of the CBS comedy The Neighborhood, starring Cedric the Entertainer, are scheduled to arrive on Netflix in the United States on Wednesday, November 5th, 2026.

The addition comes only six months after the show ended its run on CBS. The final episode aired in May, and from what we can tell, this is the first time the series has streamed on Netflix in the US.

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All 156 episodes are expected to drop together, which makes it one of the larger sitcom libraries Netflix has added this year.

It’s also the latest in a long line of network sitcoms coming to Netflix in 2026. Black-ish arrived in January, Suburgatory followed in February, fellow CBS comedy Mike & Molly landed in March after a short delay, and NBC’s St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place joined in April.

On the Paramount side, Netflix has been working through the roughly 20-show licensing deal it announced in January. SEAL Team arrived in August, and Mayor of Kingstown landed earlier this week. We don’t yet know whether The Neighborhood is part of that package or a separate agreement, but either way, CBS Studios has clearly become one of Netflix’s most reliable suppliers, and there may be 80 billion reasons for that happening. That’s quite a change from a few years ago, when shows like Evil got one-year licenses and then disappeared.

What is The Neighborhood about?

Created by Jim Reynolds, the multi-camera sitcom first aired on CBS in October 2018. It follows Dave Johnson, an extremely friendly Midwesterner who moves his family to a mostly Black neighborhood in Pasadena, California. His new next-door neighbor, Calvin Butler, does not appreciate Dave’s enthusiasm at all.

What starts as a culture-clash premise becomes a story about two families who end up as close friends. Along the way, the show tackles race, class, and parenting while keeping the laughs coming. Fans will also know that almost every episode title starts with “Welcome to…”.

Who’s in the cast of The Neighborhood?

Cedric the Entertainer as Calvin Butler

Max Greenfield as Dave Johnson

Tichina Arnold as Tina Butler

Beth Behrs as Gemma Johnson

Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm Butler

Marcel Spears as Marty Butler

Hank Greenspan as Grover Johnson

Skye Townsend and Amber Stevens West also became series regulars in later seasons.

What about the spin-offs?

CBS shot a spin-off pilot for Marty and Malcolm and aired it as the lead-in to the season 7 finale in 2025, but the network ultimately passed on it. Calvin’s cousin Crutch, played by Tracy Morgan, did get his own Paramount+ comedy, Crutch. We wouldn’t count on that one coming to Netflix anytime soon.

Will The Neighborhood leave Paramount+?

It’s not expected to. Most of these Paramount licensing deals have been non-exclusive, so expect The Neighborhood to remain available on Paramount+ after it arrives on Netflix.

As of right now, we only have confirmation for Netflix in the United States. We’ll let you know if any international regions are added.

You can add The Neighborhood to your Netflix queue here. Will you be checking out the sitcom on Netflix when it drops? Let us know in the comments down below.