Lee Sung Jin Creator of ‘Beef’ Signs Overall Deal With Netflix

Lee Sung Jin the creator of 'Beef' has a signed a multi-year overall output deal with Netflix.

Pictured: Lee Jung Sin (right) the creator of Beef – Getty Images

Sonny Lee, aka Lee Sung Jin, the creator of A24’s award-winning comedy series Beef, has signed an overall output deal with Netflix. Here’s everything we know about the deal.

As reported by Variety, Lee Sung Jin has signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix, which will cover all future film and television projects he may develop.

The length of the contract is yet to be disclosed, and the finances involved in the deal remain under wraps for now, too.

Lee Sung Jin is credited with five projects in development as a writer and/or producer; however, these projects are unrelated to the overall deal signed with Netflix.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: (L-R) Lee Sung Jin, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun attend Netflix’s Los Angeles premiere of “BEEF” at Netflix Tudum Theater on March 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jinny Howe, the Vice President of Drama Series at Netflix, had the following to say about the deal;

“We’re so proud to see how ‘Beef’ has broken through and brought Sonny Lee’s singular vision to life. It delivered performances of a lifetime from the inimitable Ali Wong and Steven Yeun. That the series went on to capture critical praise is just a dream come true. We’re thrilled to continue on this storytelling journey with Sonny and can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

So far, Lee Sung Jin is credited with working on three projects for Netflix, as a producer and writer on Girlboss, Tuca & Bertie, and lastly, the writer, director, and producer of Beef, the latter of which was nominated for a total 13 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Notably, alongside the announcement of the overall deal, there is no update regarding the renewal of Beef for a second season.

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong at the premiere of “Beef” held at the Tudum Screening Room on March 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will see some of his work in action in 2025 with the release of the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. He served as a writer alongside Kurt Busiek and Eric Pearson.

