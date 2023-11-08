First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in December 2023

December is already shaping up to be a great month for new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix UK. Here’s your first look and ongoing preview of everything coming to Netflix UK in December 2023.

Throughout the month, you can find our weekly recaps of everything new on the library in our Netflix UK hub.

Over the holiday season, we’ll also track any movies and television shows leaving in December 2023.

Please note: Some international titles have been omitted for brevity. Also, a polite notice – if you’re from a UK outlet and copy this list – please provide credit.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 1st, 2023

Black is the New Black (Limited Series) – Documentary celebrating the impact of Black British people in sport, arts, science, and politics.

– Documentary celebrating the impact of Black British people in sport, arts, science, and politics. Catering Christmas (2022) – Romantic Christmas comedy starring Merrit Patterson and Daniel Lissing.

– Romantic Christmas comedy starring Merrit Patterson and Daniel Lissing. Christmas at the Drive-In (2022) – Romantic christmas comedy starring Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe.

Romantic christmas comedy starring Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe. Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Great Christmas Roast (Season 1) – A team of celebrities is enlisted to help chefs Gordon Ramsey and Gino D’Acampo as they compete to create the tastiest holiday banquet.

– A team of celebrities is enlisted to help chefs Gordon Ramsey and Gino D’Acampo as they compete to create the tastiest holiday banquet. How to Tell a Secret (2022) – Irish HIV documentary.

– Irish HIV documentary. Lego Ninjago (Multiple Seasons) – Animated series for children.

Animated series for children. May December (2023) N – Drama from director Todd Haynes starring Natalia Portman and Julianne Moore, which sees a young actress travel to Georgia to meet and study the life of a controversial woman.

– Drama from director Todd Haynes starring Natalia Portman and Julianne Moore, which sees a young actress travel to Georgia to meet and study the life of a controversial woman. PRU (Season 1) – British comedy series centered around four self-destructive teens who start at a new school for children expelled for bad behavior.

– British comedy series centered around four self-destructive teens who start at a new school for children expelled for bad behavior. Sweet Home (Season 2) N – A three-year wait sees Song Kong return as Cha Hyun-soo, who may be humanity’s last hope in finding a cure against the mysterious virus turning people into monsters.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 4th, 2023

Dew Drop Diaries (Season 2) N – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 6th, 2023

Blood Coast (Season 1) N – French crime-drama.

– French crime-drama. Christmas as Usual (2023) N – Norwegian holiday romantic comedy which sees Thea return home to her rural Norwegian village with her new Indian boyfriend Jashan.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 7th, 2023

Analog Squad (Season 1) N – Thai drama.

– Thai drama. The Archies (2023) N – Bollywood adaptation of the beloved US Archie comics.

– Bollywood adaptation of the beloved US Archie comics. Hilda (Season 3) N – Netlfix’s beloved animated series, featuring the voice of Bella Ramsey, is ending after three seasons.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 8th, 2023

Leave the World Behind (2023) N – Post-apocalyptic comedy with Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Myha’la Herrold.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 12th, 2023

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only (2023) N – Documentary that takes us behind the scenes of Kevin Hart’s and Chris Rock’s comedy tour.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 13th, 2023

1670 (Season 1) N – Polish historical comedy set in the late 17th century.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 14th, 2023

The Crown (Season 6 – Part 2) N – Peter Morgan’s historical drama of Queen Elizabeth II’s seventy-year reign ends with the remaining episodes of season six.

Yu Yu Hakusho (Season 1) N – Japanese live-action adaptation of the beloved manga and anime series of the same name.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 15th, 2023

Carol & The End of the World (Season 1) N – Canadian comedy that follows the final days of Carol, whose life will soon end thanks to a mystery planet hurtling its way to Earth.

– Canadian comedy that follows the final days of Carol, whose life will soon end thanks to a mystery planet hurtling its way to Earth. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023) N – 23 years since the original, chickens Ginger and Rocky return to take on the dastardly Mrs. Tweedy, whose evil new plan threatens all of Chickenkind.

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (2023) N – Spanish documentary.

– Spanish documentary. YOH’ Christmas (Season 1) N – South African comedy series centered around Thando, who, after lying to her family, has only 24 days to find a boyfriend before she brings one home for Christmas.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 20th, 2023

Maestro (2023) N – Legendary composer Leonard Bernstein biopic directed by and starring Bradley Cooper.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 22nd, 2023

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1) N – Historical thriller set during the Japanese occupation of South Korea, where two investigators discover a terrifying secret while looking for missing persons.

– Historical thriller set during the Japanese occupation of South Korea, where two investigators discover a terrifying secret while looking for missing persons. Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire (2023) N – Zack Snyder’s winter blockbuster is centered around a peaceful colony on the edge of a distant moon, whose settlers are forced to put their faith in the hands of a stranger when tyrannical force threatens their ways of life.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 28th, 2023

Pokemon Concierge (Season 1) N – Stop motion animated series from the Pokemon company that follows the Pokemon Resort concierge Haru and her trustee sidekick Psyduck.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 29th, 2023

Berlin (Season 1) N – Money Heist prequel series, which sees the return of Pedro Alonso as the charismatic jewel thief Berlin during his golden age.

