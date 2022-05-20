‘Love, Death and Robots’ Volume 3 Episode 4: Night of the Mini Dead Ending Explained

For anyone confused about the ending to the fourth episode of volume 3 of Love, Death and Robots then allow us to help! We’ll also be covering the remaining episodes of volume 3 of Love, Death, and Robots, but here is the ending explained to Night of the Mini Dead.

The zombie apocalypse is conceived in a graveyard after a young couple’s passionate exchange accidentally unleashes a curse, giving rise to the undead.

Ending Explained

A passionate romp in the graveyard quickly led to the zombie apocalypse, destroying everything from American suburban neighborhoods to the temples of Shaolin monks high in the mountains of China. From a handful of zombies to hordes, to giant mutant variations, the undead army pushed humanity to the brink of destruction, forcing the hand of the Kremlin and the White House to unleash all of its nuclear arsenal upon the Earth. In the end humanity’s time on Earth was a fart in the cosmic wind in the universe.

Why did the USA and Russia use nukes?

The White House was one of the last locations left on earth fighting against the undead horde, but ultimately was being overrun and in a state of panic the President decided to use the USA’s nuclear arsenal against the undead. However, launching their nukes would have forced the hands of Russia, who in this mini-world, launch their nukes in retaliation. With no hope left for humanity, the nukes will destroy almost everything in its way, including the zombies.

