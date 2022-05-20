‘Legacies’ Season 4 Sets June 2022 Netflix Release Date

Legacies season 4 kicked off on The CW last October and will be coming to Netflix in June 2022 but as we now know, it’ll be the last season of the show. Here’s when you’ll be able to stream the final season of Legacies on Netflix.

Starting in 2018, the series serves as a spin-off to The Originals which itself is a spin-off to The Vampire Diaries (both of which remain on Netflix for the foreseeable future).

Among the cast for the spin-off’s fourth season includes Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, and Jenny Boyd.

Season 4 returns to its regular slot on The CW in October after season 3 was delayed into January 2021 due to filming delays.

As you may have heard, The CW recently canceled Legacies after four seasons. That’s led to a huge revival campaign for the show including many hoping that Netflix will pick up the show for a season 5.

Just a bit of housekeeping before we move on to when the series should arrive on Netflix.

Season 3 was a little late to Netflix albeit we don’t expect that to happen again. When season 4 first kicked off, season 3 of Legacies wasn’t available on Netflix but all sixteen episodes were eventually added on October 19th, 2021.

Also, as you may have now heard, Legacies season 4 will be the final season of the show. It was axed alongside other major titles from The CW including Roswell, New Mexico, In The Dark, and Legends of Tomorrow.

When will Season 4 of Legacies arrive on Netflix?

As part of The CW’s contract with Netflix (which ended in 2019 but still covers Legacies), new seasons come to Netflix shortly after the series wraps.

That usually means the show comes to Netflix around 8-9 days after the season finale but that was not the case for season 3 as we mentioned above. Twenty episodes of Legacies season 4 are planned with the season finale now due to air on June 16th, 2022. That means we were expecting season 4 of Legacies on Netflix in the United States on June 24th, 2022.

That turns out to not be the case, however as it seems that Legacies is getting an early arrival on Netflix US. A notice is now showing on the Netflix page showing that Legacies season 4 arrives on June 3rd, 2022.

Will Legacies be on Netflix Internationally?

Netflix hasn’t acquired any major titles from The CW in recent years and although it has relicensed The Vampires Diaries and The Originals, Legacies has not been picked up thus far.

With the show’s cancelation, it’s highly unlikely we’ll see it added to Netflix internationally now.

In the UK, the show still remains unsold meaning there’s still no legal way of streaming it or even watching it on traditional television.

Are you looking forward to catching season 4 of Legacies on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.